▷ On the eventful life of an Italian football legend: The Sky Original “Totti …

Sky Germany

Unterföhring (ots)

Sky captain im september

All season starting September 30th on Sky Ticket and Sky Q On Demand

Also from September 30 in a double episode on Sky Atlantic

Inspired by the book “Un capitano” by Francesco Totti and Paolo Kondo

With Pietro Castellitto (“Born Twice – The Remaining of Life”) in the title role

Documents “My name is Francesco Totti” are available upon request

Italian Champion, Two-time Cup Winner, Top Scorer, Player of the Year, World Champion: Francesco Totti is the god of football in Italy. With a documentary based on his memoirs already made (available on Sky Ticket and via Sky Q), the dazzling life of the former football captain is now entering the series. “Totti – Il Capitano” can be watched from September 30th every Thursday at 8:15pm in a double episode on Sky Atlantic. The entire season will also be available on demand on Sky Ticket and Sky Q streaming service starting September 30.

Uber “Tutti – Captain”“:

The six-part series highlights the last two years of the football career of Italian football legend Francesco Totti: Francesco Totti has been the captain of AS Roma for 20 years. Despite being amazed by the world’s greatest football teams, the “Eighth King of Rome”, known for the love of fans, did not leave his beloved hometown, Rome. But now, in 2016, at the age of 39, it’s time to think about the end of his career. However, Totti is still hopeful that he can play for a few more years. But when Luciano Spalletti’s trailer returns to Rome after seven years, Totti sees his plans in doubt, even though Spalletti was once his friend and huge fan.

Based on the book A Captain by Francesco Totti and Paolo Condo, the six-episode Sky Original focuses on the last two years of the famed Roma captain’s career until his touching farewell after 27 years in the Giallorossi shirt. With the help of archival recordings and flashbacks, “Totti – Il Capitano” captures exciting moments on and off the football field, the ups and downs of his life until his touching farewell. Pietro Castellitto can be seen in the title role, with Greta Scarano playing Totti’s wife, Elari Blasin. Directed by Luca Ripoli (“The Mafia only kills in the summer”).

facts:

Original title: “I Wish I Died First”, Drama Series, 6 episodes, JC. 60 minutes, I 2021. Drehbuch: Stefano Pesese, Michel Astori, Maurizio Carrido. Reggie: Luca Ripoli Productions: Wildside, Capri Entertainment, and New Life Company. Feltvertrip: Freemantle. Darsteller: Pietro Castellito, Greta Scarano, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Ascanio Balbo, Alberto Pasaluzzo.

Sending times:

From September 30th every Thursday at 8:15pm on a double episode on Sky Atlantic and a full season on Sky Ticket and via Sky Q upon request. Documentation for “My name is Francesco Totti” is also available on Sky Ticket and Sky Q.

About Sky Germany:

Sky Deutschland is one of the leading entertainment companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The show’s offering consists of the best live sports, exclusive series, the latest movies, diverse kids programmes, documentaries and exciting entertainment, many of which are Sky Originals. Viewers can watch the show at home and on the go Sky Q NS Sky ticket appearance. The Sky Q entertainment platform offers everything from one source: Sky channels and free TV channels, thousands of on-demand movies and series, multimedia libraries and many other applications. With Sky Ticket, customers can stream live series, movies and sports with flexibility in terms of location and time, as well as on a revocable monthly basis. Sky Deutschland, headquartered in Unterföhring near Munich, is part of the Comcast Group and belongs to the leading European media and entertainment group Sky.

This notification is available online at https://info.sky.de. You can also find more information about http://www.sky.de/originals as well as in www.facebook.com/SkyDeutschland NS www.instagram.com/skydeutschland.

Sky Ticket Information:

broadcast service Sky ticket Available anytime, anywhere and can also be canceled at any time. For Sky Ticket, customers only need an internet connected device or Sky Ticket TV Stick with access to 36 additional apps. The receiver is not required. No matter whether customers want to watch award-winning series, blockbuster movies, live sports, or just an extra TV show for kids, Sky Ticket always offers the right entertainment, movies and sports packages. Speaking of sports: With Sky Ticket, customers can enjoy the best live sports, including the best matches from the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, DFB Cup, all Formula 1 races, LIQUY MOLY Handball Bundesliga, and the best tennis and golf. With Sky Ticket, movie and series fans can stream over 1,000 movies, mega series from HBO, Fox and TNT, as well as award-winning Sky Originals at any time without a long contract. For more information, visit skyticket.de.

About Sky Atlantic HD:

Sky Atlantic HD offers premium programming from HBO, America’s most successful channel. In addition to the series appreciated by critics and viewers, there are TV exclusives of the latest HBO productions such as “Westworld“,”Eastown Marie“NS Game of Thrones – A Song of Ice and Fire to see. In addition, Sky Atlantic HD features unusual Showtime series, such as “billions, Sky Originals from Italy and the UK, such as “Gomorra – La Serie” or “Gomorra – La Serie”.ChernobyL”. All series are available in the original German and English language. Moreover, the selected contents are made available on demand regardless of the platform and therefore can be used with maximum flexibility. Sky content.

Contact for material pictures:

Patricia Navarrego Gomez

[email protected]Or directly via the photo site: https://medien.sky.de

Original content from: Sky Deutschland, broadcast by Actwell News