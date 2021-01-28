Bridgerton Record, is the most watched series in Netflix history

Bridgerton He continues to break record after the record, asserting himself not only as a TV series at the moment, but as a producer preparing to make Netflix history. In fact, the romantic fashion drama released on December 25, according to data sent by Los Gatos, broke all records that proved to be the most watched Netflix series of all time with a total of 82 million users who watched the series Shondaland produced. Shonda Rhimes And based on Novels by Julia Quinn.

The numbers far exceed Netflix’s expectations and the staggering numbers previously mentioned by Netflix, which were 63 million views in the first four weeks after the release. At that time, it was the fifth most successful launch in the history of the platform. Netflix numbers naturally remain an ambiguous object, both because the platform provides them in an intermittent manner, and because the rating parameter counts up to ten minutes of viewing by the user as a show.

Bridgerton renewed for a second season

Bridgerton’s massive success remains inevitable, and it was confirmed naturally for the second season. After the first novel based on the first novel, “The Duke and Me,” Netflix announced a new chapter based on the second novel, “Viscount Who Loved Me.” Mrs. Wesleydon herself states that “the author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the next season”.

After the gossip of the last few days, it’s my honor to tell you that Bridgerton is officially back for season two. I hope you dedicate a bottle of Ratavia for this delightful occasion. The incomparable Bridgerton team will return to the filming location in Spring 2021. The author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate next season. My pen will be ready to report all love ups. However, dear readers, before you leave room for requests for sordid details, they know that at present I am not inclined to report anything particular. Patience is, after all, a virtue. welcome, Lady Wesleydon.

Bridgerton’s epic novels

Bridgerton has full potential for eight seasons, like many of Julia Quinn’s books inspired by the series. The first season is taken from the first novel, “The Duke and I,” and the second from “The Viscount Who Loved Me.” Six other titles remain: “A Gentleman’s Proposal”, “A Man to Be Conquered”, “To Sir Philip with Love”, “Free Love”, “Everything in a Kiss” and “True Love Exists.”