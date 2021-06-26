▷ “Happy with Finns”: a virtual summer trip through the happiest country in the world

Global Communication Experts

Happy with the Finns:

A virtual summer trip through the happiest country in the world

With Visit Finland’s new “Happy with Finns” social media campaign, travelers can take a virtual summer trip to learn about places and activities that make Finnish happiness come true and that they shouldn’t miss on their next trip to Finland, including reindeer-yoga, tango Air, overnight in a former prison or therapeutic sauna sessions. Finland fans and those who want to become one can take the Journey north home with them with instructions for a sugar scrub and a recipe for pea hummus. Those interested can find campaign photos here: https://mediabank.businessfinland.fi/l/8c-VDrNCjJkG

Helsinki/Frankfurt am Main, 10. June 2021. Finland was named the happiest country in the world for the fourth time in a row in March by the annual United Nations World Happiness Report. The new Visit Finland campaign on social media #HappywithFinns highlights why Finns are happy and what travel enthusiasts should add to their lists. June 14-27, social media channels (IG:ourfinland, FB:I was in Finland, Twitter:ourfinland) and website Videos and photos uploaded by Visit Finland that reveal the secrets of the happiest country in the world in a powerful way

Curator Sauli travels through Finland and experiences various activities such as aerial tango, reindeer yoga, preparing sugar scrub from seasonal herbs and flowers and preparing Finnish sapas (the Finnish version of tapas). On a trip through the regions of Helsinki, the Finnish lake region, the coast and the archipelago as well as Lapland, Sauli also meets interesting locals such as the well-known Moomins from Tobe Jansson’s children’s book series, sauna wizard Siri and baby Namo the reindeer.

From the happiest city in the world to Moomins

Sauli explores the exciting capital of Helsinki by bike with plenty of nature and urban flair as well as nearby islands like Vallisaari, where he learns Finnish tango with a great view. “Air tango is closely related to Finnish ‘lavatanssit’, a Finnish tradition that comes alive especially in the summer. This is where locals dress up and gather in dance pavilions against a romantic natural backdrop – in summer but also in cities like Helsinki. They They dance away from their fears while the band plays old and modern Finnish classics all night long,” says dance teacher Katri from Helsinki.

In the region of the coast and archipelago, Sauli Turku, one of the oldest cities and former capital of Finland, awaits to meet the famous Moomins on one of the 40,000 islands. Here Sauli also prepares for one of Finland’s most important holidays: the Midsummer Festival, where he prepares Finnish juices over a campfire. “Because we live by the sea here, fish is an important part of our midsummer menu. Seasonal vegetables and potatoes are a must too. And when we use other treasures of our pure nature, including wild herbs and strawberries, we’re really into Finnish flair,” says Turku-based chef Bassi. : “The raw peat that we Finns love to eat should not be forgotten.”

From sauna hopping to reindeer yoga

In the Finnish Lake District, the trip finally continues to the sauna capital of Finland: Tampere. Sauli bathes in a tent tent in the middle of the forest and recharges his batteries with a soothing treatment by professional sauna therapist Siiri and professional sauna guide Juha. „A Finnish sauna is a safe place to rush inside in silence and experience the “now”. Fire, water, earth and air can be found in nature, in ourselves and in the sauna. “The sauna provides us with a safe place to connect with these elements in their purest form,” says Jha from Tampere. In addition, Siiri shows how to prepare sauna skin peeling with natural ingredients.

In Lapland, Europe’s last true wilderness and the last leg of the trek, Sauli practices many outdoor activities such as mountain biking and river rafting. With reindeer yoga teacher Piritta, he experiences a very special yoga class only available at Ruka-Kuusamo. Reindeer yoga combines the benefits of nature and yoga. Finnish nature is our yoga studio, and the quiet reindeer around us teaches us to immerse ourselves in it and find a connection with it,” says Beretta.

Five activities inspired by the Happy with Finns road trip أنشطة

1. Sauna-Meditation in Tampere: Die natürlichen Elemente – Feuer, Wasser, Erde und Luft – sind alle in der Sauna präsent und finden sich auch im menschlichen Körper in verschiedenen Formen wieder. Diese Elemente verbinden den Menschen mit der heiligen Kraft der Sauna. Meditierende lernen, wie sie diese Verbindung in ihrem eigenen täglichen Saunagang und Leben nutzen können. Die Sauna-Meditation kann in einer Sauna nach Wahl oder in der Region Tampere durchgeführt werden. Eine zweistündige Sauna-Meditation für zwei Personen kostet 390 Euro: https://www.saunakonkeli.com/the-sauna-meditation-ceremony 2. Food Walk in Turku: Ein Spaziergang, bei dem die feinsten Köstlichkeiten des Flusses Aura probiert werden können – die Food-Walk-Karte führt Feinschmecker direkt ins Herz der Restaurantkultur von Turku. Die Route entlang des Flussufers der Aura führt zu lokalen Restaurants, die köstliche und authentische Gerichte anbieten. Interessierte wählen aus den zehn angebotenen Restaurants ihre fünf Favoriten aus. Die Karte kostet 48 Euro und ist nach dem Besuch des ersten Restaurants drei Tage lang gültig: https://kissmyturku.com/turkus-tastiest-tour-food-walk 3. Island Hopping im Schärengarten von Helsinki: JT-Line bietet zwei verschiedene Möglichkeiten, um während einer Island Hopping Tour einige der beliebtesten Inseln vor Helsinki zu entdecken. Wenn Besucher am Marktplatz in den Wasserbus einsteigen, ist der erste Halt die Seefestungsinsel Suomenlinna, die sowohl eine faszinierende Geschichte als auch spannende Tunnel zum Erkunden bereithält. Auf Lonna befindet sich außerdem eine Waffelbar, welche die beliebten Leckereien in herzhafter sowie süßer Form serviert. Wer sich für die Hakaniemi-Route entscheidet, kommt zunächst zur Erholungsinsel Vasikkasaari. Anschließend hält der Wasserbus in Vallisaari, wo bis zum 26. September 2021 die internationale Kunstveranstaltung Helsinki Biennale stattfindet. Die Tageskarte für die Hakaniemi-Route kostet 10 Euro für Erwachsene und 5 Euro für Kinder (7-17 Jahre), die Marktplatz-Route kostet 8 Euro für den ganzen Tag: https://www.jt-line.fi/eng/ 4. Ein Besuch der Mumins im größten Schärengarten der Welt: Moominworld ist ein Themenpark im Südwesten Finnlands, nur 20 Kilometer von Turku entfernt. Die Muminfamilie lebt auf der kleinen Insel nur wenige Schritte von der Altstadt von Naantali entfernt. Die Muminwelt basiert auf den beliebten Geschichten von Tove Jansson und ist während der Sommersaison geöffnet, diesen Sommer vom 12. Juni bis zum 22. August. Besucher treffen die liebenswerten Mumin-Figuren und ihre Freunde, und genießen den ganzen Tag über verschiedene Mumin-Shows. Der Preis für ein Tagesticket beläuft sich auf 31 Euro pro Person im Online-Ticketshop und 35 Euro an der Kasse. 5. Rentier-Yoga auf dem Bauernhof: Das Yogastudio auf der Rentierfarm ist umgeben von unberührter Natur und einer Rentierherde. Die idyllische Umgebung und ihre Geräusche, die ruhige Bewegung der Rentiere und das Läuten der Rentierglocken lassen Besucherinnen und Besucher innehalten. Anschließend führen die Rentierzüchter die Gäste zum Herzstück der Farm, dem Rentierzaun. Hier erhalten Teilnehmer Rentierfelle als Yogamatten und tauchen für eineinhalb Stunden in das Rentier-Yoga-Erlebnis ein. Eine Yoga-Stunde mit den Rentieren kostet 39 Euro pro Person: https://www.kujalareindeerfarm.com/adventures

Those interested can find photos of the activities here:

https://mediabank.businessfinland.fi/l/qpvsGT9rvcS5

Zuckerpeeling von Profi-Saunaheilerin Siiri

- 2 Esslöffel Kräuter der Saison, z.B. Löwenzahn, Minze oder Ziegenkraut (immer darauf achten, ob es in Ordnung ist, Blüten aus der Umgebung zu sammeln und keine seltenen Pflanzen verwenden) - 90 Gramm Zucker - 1 bis 2 Esslöffel Öl (Sonnenblumenöl, Olivenöl oder Kokosnussöl)

Mix all ingredients. Apply the scrub to wet or sweaty skin. Connection time is 5 minutes. Then wash the skin.

Chickpea peas from Chef Basi

- rund 650 Gramm frische Erbsen (= ca. 130 Gramm ohne Schalen) - 1 Esslöffel Tahini - 2 Frühlingszwiebeln, nur den grünen Teil verwenden - 1 Esslöffel Olivenöl - 1 Knoblauchzehe - 1 Teelöffel Zitronensaft - Salz und schwarzer Pfeffer - glatte Petersilie - Chiliflocken und Olivenöl zum Verfeinern

Remove the peas from the peel. Put all ingredients in a hand mixer bowl and chop with a blender. The mixture can be very coarse. Place the chickpeas in a serving bowl and drizzle with the chili flakes and olive oil. Served with grilled vegetables.

Visit Finland

It has set itself the goal of promoting Finland as a travel destination, marketing the country to international travelers and helping travel companies to internationalize. Visit Finland cooperates with tourism service companies, tour operators, carriers, Finnish embassies and regions and is part of Business Finland.

business in Finland

It is a Finnish government organization for financing innovation, promoting trade, travel and investment. 600 Business Finland experts work in 40 offices around the world and in 16 regional offices throughout Finland. Business Finland is part of the Team Finland network and its mission is to enable the growth and creation of opportunity for Finland through innovation and international expansion. Business Finland wants to enable global growth of companies as well as create first-class business ecosystems and a competitive business environment for Finland.