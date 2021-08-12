▷ California Dreaming: Battista makes his debut in the dynamic US in…

Pininfarina cars

The first production-ready Automobili Pininfarina Battista debuted on the streets of California ahead of Monterey Car Week

The carbon fiber body of the first production-ready model to be rolled off the assembly line in Cambiano shows the customization service recently announced by Automobili Pininfarina.

Battista’s arrival in the US will provide the opportunity to get a first audio sample of the unique “Pure Sound” philosophy, which uses organic frequencies for an emotional and authentic EV sound experience.

See Batista running on the streets of California for the first time here: youtube.com/watch?v=5oGiphAGivY

The world’s first all-electric supercar, the Automobili Pininfarina Battista, made its dynamic debut on the streets of California. The Batista’s first outing, part of an extensive program of events around Monterey Car Week, marks the beginning of a new chapter in Automobili Pininfarina’s history.

The debut of the production-ready Battista gives American customers the first opportunity to experience the car’s 1,900 horsepower and get an impression of its distinctive black carbon fiber body. The vehicle is intricately manufactured at Automobili Pininfarina’s manufacturing facility in Cambiano, Italy, and was designed as part of a recently announced customization program.

The exposed carbon body and precision-polished aluminum-alloy wheels are complemented by an ingeniously designed interior with optional Pilota seats in black sustainable leather and quilted Iconica Blu Alcantara upholstery with Iconica Blu contrast stitching – complemented by the interior jewelry suite in brushed black anodized aluminum.

Paolo Delacha, Head of Product and Engineering at Automobili Pininfarina, Saget: “Battista will provide an all-encompassing and exciting experience on the racetrack and on the road – in the city as well as on the open road. Seeing the first production-ready version of our all-electric GT super sports car on the California highways marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in this important milestone and a very rich moment As we look forward to the first deliveries to customers later this year.”

The US premiere of the exclusive Battista Anniversario will take place at Monterey Car Week. Limited to only five cars worldwide. Aerodynamic enhancements and custom detailing give it a uniquely dynamic character that exemplifies Pininfarina’s pinnacle of design.

The presence of both cars at Monterey Car Week means customers have the first chance to experience the 1,900-horsepower Batista on the road and on the grass at a high-profile “The Quail” event. At the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, the all-electric GT super sports car will be presented alongside a specially selected selection of classic Pininfarina cars from the company’s 91-year history.

Batista’s first voice

With the arrival of the first production-ready vehicle, customers will have the opportunity to hear the Batista for the first time as it presents the public with a unique soundscape currently being developed for the world’s first all-electric Super GT. The individual sound is tuned in such a way as to elicit an emotional response in both passengers and spectators. This ensures that Batista delivers an exhilarating experience for all senses.

According to Automobili Pininfarina’s “Pure Sound” philosophy, the fundamental frequency of the sound field is 54 Hz. This is an organic frequency: one-eighth of 432 Hz, a frequency also known as Verdi’s A – created by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi. The signature soundtrack has been specifically engineered for the most powerful Italian street sports car ever built.

Rene Wollmann, Product Platform Manager for Sports Cars at Automobili Pininfarina said: “Every driver has an emotional connection to the car, and Batista’s voice will enhance that connection. Not by transcribing a familiar car sound, but with a voice that radiates the beauty of Batista’s design inside and out. This is how he convinces Batista not only through aesthetics and performance, but also through Audio, on a new emotional level. We look forward to the input we will receive from customers in the US as we improve Batista’s audio experience.”

According to music theory, 432 Hz is mathematically consistent with the universe. Music tuned to 432Hz should sound pure. The sound is clearer and more engaging and complements the pure design of the Batista. Automobili Pininfarina engineers chose 54 Hz as the base frequency for the Batista, which is an eighth of 432 Hz. This frequency provides a distinctive and recognizable sound signature. It generates the kind of emotional response customers have come to expect from a 1,900 hp Super GT.

From this point on, the frequency increases in multiples of 54 Hz, adding new layers of sound as the vehicle speeds up. The captivating acoustics seamlessly reflect the pure electric performance of the Battista and combine rich bass frequencies into a distinctive sound.

Automobili Pininfarina Battista is named after Battista “Pinin” Farina, who founded vehicle builder Carrozzeria Pininfarina in 1930. The GT supercar fulfills Battista’s dream of seeing production of a car under the Pininfarina name, and the first vehicles are scheduled to be delivered to customers later this year .

PININFARIN BATTIST VEHICLES

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy, and will deliver a level of performance that no street legal sports car with internal combustion engine technology can currently match. With 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque, it manages to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than two seconds – faster than the current Formula 1 race car. Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a comprehensive zero-emissions package. The Battista’s 120 kWh battery powers four electric motors – one on each wheel – and provides a simulated WLTP range of more than 500 km (310 mi) on a single charge. The number of handmade Battistas at Pininfarina SpA in Cambiano, Italy will not exceed 150 copies.

About Automobili Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina is headquartered in Munich. A team of experienced employees gathers there, all of whom have already worked in leading positions in premium and luxury car brands. The Battista GT and all future models are designed, engineered and handcrafted in Italy and will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the Pininfarina brand. The new company claims to be the world’s most sustainable luxury car brand.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra and has been a shareholder since the signing of the trademark license agreement between Pininfarina SpA and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Automobili Pininfarina name. Building on Pininfarina SpA’s unique 90 years of experience in the manufacture of many of the world’s most iconic vehicles, the company will play an influential role through its design and manufacturing capabilities.

