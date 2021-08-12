Lucifer’s rise ensures the highest temperature ever in Europe

1/6 The expected temperature for Thursday, 5 pm, for Switzerland. Get hot!

On Thursday, the thermometer will break the 30-degree mark in Switzerland on the north side of the Alps.

This is after the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe was measured on Wednesday. In Syracuse on the southeast coast of Sicily, the thermometer rose to 48.8 degrees. This breaks the 44-year European temperature record from 1977. At that time, 48 degrees were measured in Athens.

High Lucifer is currently pushing hot desert air masses north from Africa and turning southwestern Europe into a pizza oven. The number of Italian cities on red alert due to the scorching heat is expected to rise from four on Tuesday to ten on Thursday. Those affected include Bolzano, Trieste, Bologna, Rome, Bari and Palermo.

Spain shines too, even 34 degrees in Switzerland

According to Meteo News, similar temperatures will likely be reached in Spain at the end of the week. Seville, in the south of the country, is forecasting 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

What does that mean for Switzerland? According to Meteo News, there will be up to 33 degrees on both sides of the Alps on Thursday, and other weather services are expecting the temperature to reach 34 degrees. This means the first hot day of the year on the northern side of the Alps. In June, 34.3 degrees were measured on the Magadino plain in Ticino. Responsible for this: Hoch Elfi.

It is almost hotter north of the Alps. The heat will soon be gone again. The western current causes temperatures to drop below 30 degrees on the days of the following thunderstorm. (bag)

