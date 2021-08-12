Lucifer’s rise ensures the highest temperature ever in Europe

    The expected temperature for Thursday, 5 pm, for Switzerland. Get hot!

    There is currently intense heat, especially over southwestern Europe.

    48.8 degrees – people are looking for refreshment against the scorching heat.

    Thursday is also the first hot summer day in Switzerland, with a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. Therefore, a red warning like the one here should not be proclaimed due to the infernal heat in Rome.

On Thursday, the thermometer will break the 30-degree mark in Switzerland on the north side of the Alps.

This is after the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe was measured on Wednesday. In Syracuse on the southeast coast of Sicily, the thermometer rose to 48.8 degrees. This breaks the 44-year European temperature record from 1977. At that time, 48 degrees were measured in Athens.

