Tesla is building the largest solar system in the US — and Elon Musk also has plans for Germany

Tesla is currently working on the largest solar array in the United States. After completion it should provide 24 MW. It appears that Elon Musk has similar plans in Germany.

Reno / Grünheide – Photovoltaic systems now decorate the roofs of some apartment buildings and factories in Germany, but also in open spaces. There are about 1.7 million PV systems according to ion electricity supplier in this country. Seven percent of the world’s PV output came from Germany in 2020, as world volker kwacheng Explains – 53,900 megawatts to be exact. Auto maker Tesla also appears to be impressed with technology that turns sunlight into electricity. In the USA, the company is currently building what it claims is the largest PV roof system out there.

The roof of the so-called Gigafactory in sunny Nevada, where Tesla and Japanese electronics company Panasonic produce batteries for electronic cars, will be equipped entirely with photovoltaic cells. According to Tesla, this will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in production. “The Gigafactory in Nevada is designed to be covered with solar panels,” Tesla recently wrote in its “2020 Impact Report.” At the time of reporting, 3.2 megawatts of solar modules have been installed. There should be a total of 24 megawatts by the end of 2022.

Originally, though, it was clear that more was planned: In 2017, according to a report by Electrek Blog, Tesla announced 70 megawatts of photovoltaics at the plant in Nevada. However, the 24 MW planned now is appropriate – the output is comparable to that of a motor of three Ice 3 by Deutsche Bahn. Such PV systems are also being planned at other company sites — and apparently not just in the US and China. For Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide, the head of Tesla . was Elon Musk*He visited Elon Musk with CDU candidate Armin Laschet, and he is also said to have plans.

An undated computer simulation shows the final state of Tesla’s “Gigafactory” battery factory at an industrial site in the US state of Nevada. © Tesla / dpa

The location in Berlin-Brandenburg is not specifically mentioned in the Tesla report in connection with the solar panels. However, elsewhere at the Grünheide plant, Tesla is showing a computer simulation that shows a rooftop photovoltaic system. According to the Teslamag portal, the spokesperson confirmed that the solar roof is not part of the approval process, which is why it doesn’t appear in the first application documents – but it will definitely come.

However, it's likely to be less profitable in Germany than it is in Nevada: in Reno, according to the weather portal. Climate-data.org More than 3,500 hours of sunshine have been calculated throughout the year. Grünheide has over 1,000 fewer, about 2,475 on average over the course of the entire year. (ial)