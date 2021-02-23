উই Genocide of Uyghur Muslims continues: Canada | The world | DW

After America, this time Canada. The country’s parliament has passed a decision regarding Uighur Muslims. China is said to be committing a “genocide” of the Uyghurs. But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not vote. None of the ministers voted in his cabinet. However, many members of the ruling party voted in favor of the proposal. All opponents voted in favor of the proposal. As a result, the decision was passed unanimously in Parliament. As a result, there is a good chance a rift will develop between China and Canada.

At the end of Donald Trump’s rule, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement accusing China of committing genocide. He said that the genocide of Uyghur Muslims was continuing in Xinjiang. China should take full responsibility for this. Within 24 hours of issuing the statement, China imposed sanctions on several US officials, including Pompeo. It is said that the United States has no right to interfere in China’s internal affairs.

After America, this time Canada is talking about the same issue. The proposal was tabled in the Canadian Parliament on Monday. Opponents voted unanimously in favor of the proposal. Many members of the ruling party also voted in favor of the proposal. The proposal was passed in Parliament by 27 votes to none. Although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau none of his ministers voted. However, they did not vote against. Abstain from voting.

Trudeau was not present in Parliament that day. Only one member of Cabinet went to Parliament. He also symbolically abstained from voting in Parliament. He later told reporters that he had come to Parliament as a representative of the Council of Ministers. The opinion of the Cabinet is the same.

This is not an allegation that China persecutes Uyghur Muslims. Several human rights organizations have been talking about this for a long time. Many countries in the world, including the European Union and the United States, have repeatedly criticized China over the issue. But the word genocide has never been used in America. However, Justin Trudeau does not endorse the use of the term genocide. Earlier, he had criticized China, but said in a statement that he had no objection to the use of the term. Opponents, however, supported the proposal. They were pushing for tougher action against China. As a result, the proposal was finally brought up in Parliament.

Another suggestion passed today. Parliament said Canada will appeal to the Olympic Committee not to allow the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in China unless the Uyghur genocide is stopped.

China has yet to comment on Canada’s bid. However, the Chinese ambassador to Canada said earlier that he does not support Canada’s proposal on China’s internal affairs. Until then, some experts believe that China can take drastic measures once the proposal is passed in the Canadian Parliament.

