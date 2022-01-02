Zverev’s goals for 2022: Grand Slam title and number one – sport

SYDNEY (AFP) – Ten days – Alexander Zverev didn’t allow himself long without a tennis racket during his short break.

After his victory in the ATP Finals, the Olympic champion traveled to the Maldives with his girlfriend Sophia Tomala and parts of his family, but shortly thereafter, he started third in the world rankings again as he prepares for the new season. Because even though Zverev has played the most successful year of his career so far – the 24-year-old is far from satisfied.

number one in the world

Instead, Zverev has big plans for 2022. “I have two goals in front of me: of course to win a major championship and become number one in the world,” said the man from Hamburg. Already at the Australian Open, which begins on January 17, he was thinking of both.

If current number one Novak Djokovic does not start in Melbourne due to a required full coronavirus vaccination, Zverev could push nine-time Melbourne winner Zverev down from the top of the rankings in the event of his first major slam. nickname. “In Australia I have a chance to achieve both at the same time. That’s why I hope he succeeds there,” Zverev said.

Start the beim ATP Cup

Djokovic has yet to comment on his vaccination status and has canceled his participation in the ATP Cup, which begins on New Year’s Day. Zverev has already arrived in Sydney. Along with Jan-Lennard Struve, Kevin Krawetz, Tim Putz and Yannick Hanfmann, he will participate in the third edition of the competition for Germany. The focus is not on the title with the team, but on optimal preparation for the Australian Open.

“I want a good start to this year. Zverev last said in an interview with Sky since his disappointing last-16 exit at Wimbledon in June, had only lost four matches, in addition to a gold medal at the Olympics, and also won tournaments in Cincinnati, Vienna and the ATP Finals. “I can’t play tennis better than I have in the past six months,” Zverev said.

Hard training in Monte Carlo

However he worked hard again in preparation in Monte Carlo. Several hours in the fitness center, spending a lot of time on the court – Zverev did not spare himself despite numerous appointments as the award “Athlete of the Year”. “During this time, the foundations were laid,” said tennis legend Boris Becker. “I think Novak, Daniel (Medvedev) and Sasha (Zverev) will also dominate next year,” he added.

In Sydney, Zverev will see how well the new year is starting. In the opening match against Great Britain on Sunday, the top-ranked German meets the world’s 12th-ranked. Cameron Norrie. Before that, Struve and Daniel Evans play against each other. “We have a good group. “They were in the Davis Cup semi-finals and I didn’t play,” Zverev said of the chances in the ATP Cup. “We have a good pair and a runner-up in Jean Lenard. I think we have a very good chance.” The other opponents are the USA and Canada. Only the winners of four preliminary round groups make it to the semi-finals.

