Football: The player only sees yellow because of this brutal error

1/2 Fault of the unusual kind: Sheridan Callager (left) brazenly pulling her opponent by her hair to the ground.

2/2 Former soccer player and now TV expert Grace Jill McGrath (centre) couldn’t believe Callagher saw yellow just for this.

The derby between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC certainly did not make the headlines due to the goalless draw on December 27. Instead, the topic was a brutal foul by Wanderers player Sheridan Callagher (19).

When her opponent, Taylor Ray, 20, seemed to be rushing away, Callagher had to stop her. But she didn’t choose the “traditional” method, and instead pulled Ray almost backwards by her ponytail and pulled her to the ground. More incredible than the mistake: the referee showed only the 19-year-old yellow player.

Incomprehension in social networks

Not only was it a mistake, but the referees’ decision also caused them to not understand the matter. “For me it is a clear red card. “I thought it was a pathetic act by Callagher,” former British soccer player and now television expert Grace Jill McGrath, 32, said after the match.

On Twitter, people also questioned the action. One user wrote: “I can imagine Sheridan Callager has to take a lot in the next few games.” He thinks the stewards will be watching her closely after the mistake. (Che)