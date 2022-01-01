Football: The player only sees yellow because of this brutal error

    Fault of the unusual kind: Sheridan Callager (left) brazenly pulling her opponent by her hair to the ground.

    Former soccer player and now TV expert Grace Jill McGrath (centre) couldn’t believe Callagher saw yellow just for this.

The derby between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC certainly did not make the headlines due to the goalless draw on December 27. Instead, the topic was a brutal foul by Wanderers player Sheridan Callagher (19).

When her opponent, Taylor Ray, 20, seemed to be rushing away, Callagher had to stop her. But she didn’t choose the “traditional” method, and instead pulled Ray almost backwards by her ponytail and pulled her to the ground. More incredible than the mistake: the referee showed only the 19-year-old yellow player.

