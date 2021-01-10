Zayn Malik and the new song “Vibes”.

Previous One Direction unveils another single from their much awaited album which is coming January 15th

Vibe Is the new single from Zayn Malik Another taste of the upcoming album of songs not released by the previous One Direction and which will be titled Nobody is listening.

Listen to the song YOUR TIMMUSIC!

>>> DISCOVER TIMMUSIC!

>>> Escolta Vibes de Zen!

The song, co-written by the artist, is the new song from his third album released on Friday January 15th. Vibe The first single, Better, was followed by the release of more than 105 million streams and the video clip garnered half a million views in the first ten minutes of publication.

With Mind meFirst album, Zayn Malik became the world’s first male solo artist to simultaneously rank on the album charts in the United Kingdom and the United States in the first week of release. Album lead song, pillow talk, It reached # 1 in 68 countries around the world and was recently included on Billboard’s Songs That Defined the Decade.

His second album, Icarus FallsReleased in 2018, it generated more than 5 billion streams in less than a year. In addition to his albums Mind me e Icarus Falls, Zayn has collaborated with a variety of artists, including Taylor Swift on the single I don’t want to live forever Con Zhavia Ward in A whole new world, To issue direct action from Aladdin, Which has grossed over $ 1 billion at the box office.

He also lent his voice Trampoline With Shady, iHeart Music Award winner in the “Best Remix” category. In addition to being a world-famous artist, Zayn has become one of the music’s greatest fashion icons. He has covered the covers of the biggest fashion magazines, from Highsnobiety to Vogue. In addition to being named “Most Stylish Man” at the GQ Man of the Year Awards, he also received the “New Artist of the Year” award at the American Music Awards and “Best New Artist” at the Billboard Music Awards.