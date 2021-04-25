Yuko Taro reads “Neil: Artificial Life Version 1.22” and advises you not to think too seriously about “1.22474487139” | 4Gamers

In general, after a game is released, the producer usually recommends it in conjunction with the marketing promotion of the publisher, but this is not the case for “Neil: Artificial Life v.1.22474487139 …” because of the game the story manager is Taro Yokoo. He’s a funny and no-nonsense game developer, but a little pessimisticA message from Yoko Taro to the player, It seems that even he himself is not optimistic about the sales of this upgraded version.

Yes, “Neil: Artificial Life v.1.22” is not a new edition, but it is called a “version upgrade”. In terms of image quality and object processing, it hasn’t reached the level of Remastered, but it’s still quiet. Several new elements have been added, including adjustments to the combat system, new side stories and reorganized music.

According to Square Enix publicity records in 2018, it announced that the entire “Neil” series had sold more than 3.7 million sets. At that time, “Automatic Humanoid” sales only exceeded 3 million. In other words, “Life” that was produced in 2010 was released on PS3 and the total Xbox 360 sales should be around 700,000 units. This may be due to Yokoo Taro’s feeling of distrust.

What’s interesting is that no matter how pessimistic you are, what you say from Yokoo Taro always seems to have some kind of publicity and a funny effect.

Hello everyone, I’m Taro Yoko, Creative Director of “Neil: Artificial Life v.1.22”. This game is an “upgraded version” of Neil’s work from 10 years ago. It is true, it is not a remake or reformulation, this is an “upgraded version”. You know, in fact, I only planned to do a remake at first. Optimize image quality, resolution, etc … but once I thought about it I started even thinking about resetting modules, changing background modeling, etc and then we quickly figured this out. To change. I mean, didn’t Square Enix recently release a new version of “FINAL FANTASY 7”? When I saw this thing, I thought to myself, if you compare my game with this wonderful masterpiece, it will be very shameful, so I finally decided to call it “Artificial Life v.1.22”, which is an upgrade version. By the way, the series of numbers behind the game’s title are just what you thought about casually, so please don’t think too deeply. Plus, in recent years, every time I go to Square Enix, these people have always been looking at us enthusiastically, as if they were saying, “Look,” Neil: Autohumanoid “sells well, so” Neil: Artificial Life ” “I’ll also sell well now.” If I had a chance to tell Square Enix, I hope they realize the reality. These two games have similar names and completely different content. So they won’t sell much now, right? I mean, please, that’s what I did! Autofigure has been selling for a long time, but the sales of my other works are simply not worth mentioning. If you really want to, just go to CD production and store it all in stock. The only thing we can have fun with is playing them as pirate crates. Although this sounds more fun … Now, this morning, a bunch of Square Enix’s marketing team is behind me. They stare at me and say, “Yokoo, bastard, hurry up and promote the game well!” However, they are all at this point. Is it useful to do these things? Better to let go of everything and let us take a day off. I’m serious, unless you hit the level a few times, otherwise you won’t understand what the game is about. However, its very difficult for players to play and leave comments in a short period of time … So, compared to these, let’s go home early and be our parents’ children. Well yeah, I guess that’s a little bit of positive help to the world.

Next is Yosuke Saito’s message. He, Platinum Studios, and Yokoo Taro have jointly created “Neil: Auto Figure” which has sold more than 5 million devices worldwide. This time it should also be “Artificial Life v.1.22”. Propaganda endorsement.

We call it an “upgraded version”, but don’t listen to Mr. Yuko’s nonsense, I personally think the guy’s comments are unfair to the team’s quality efforts. I must say that the great success of “Neil: Autohumanoid” is somewhat miraculous, so I don’t think it will sell well this time … but if we don’t sell a certain amount, Mr. Yokoo and I are about to be forced to travel around the world. I’m driving a truck full of toys to sell everywhere. Ah, Mister Okapi (Neil Series’s music producer) has to be together too! Well now that you all understand please support Neil’s streak. Please, except for the truck …

Obviously, the self-deprecating style of Taro Yokoo, producer of “Neil: Autohumanoid,” appears to have become a vehicle for propaganda, but the one thing he’s right about is that “artificial life” is the same as “subjective human,” which requires a permit. Only then can I see the full story of the action.

“Neal: Artificial Life v.1.22474487139 …” was released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC Steam on April 23rd. The game adds several elements related to “Neil: Autohumanoid”, including Yohoha’s costume design, BGM, and Seiyuu specials. Meanwhile, the game will also add the original DLC outfits “Chanker” and “Kaiwuzhe”, and “15 Nightmares” a difficult dungeon level.