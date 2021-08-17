YouTube bans Taliban accounts

YouTube bans Taliban accounts

WhatsApp closed complaints account

YouTube announced that it had banned accounts owned and operated by the Taliban, as US social media companies were quick to clarify their rules regarding the movement’s publications. According to what was reported by “Reuters”.

And the “Financial Times” newspaper reported that the messaging service “WhatsApp” of Facebook, closed a hotline for complaints established by the “Taliban” after its control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

YouTube bans Taliban accounts


previously

YouTube announced that it had banned accounts owned and operated by the Taliban, as US social media companies were quick to clarify their rules regarding the movement’s publications. According to what was reported by “Reuters”.

And the “Financial Times” newspaper reported that the messaging service “WhatsApp” of Facebook, closed a hotline for complaints established by the “Taliban” after its control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

August 17, 2021 – Muharram 9, 1443

09:41 PM

WhatsApp closed complaints account

YouTube announced that it had banned accounts owned and operated by the Taliban, as US social media companies were quick to clarify their rules regarding the movement’s publications. According to what was reported by “Reuters”.

And the “Financial Times” newspaper reported that the messaging service “WhatsApp” of Facebook, closed a hotline for complaints established by the “Taliban” after its control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

READ  Scientists reverse effects of aging with a pioneering treatment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *