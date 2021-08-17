YouTube bans Taliban accounts

WhatsApp closed complaints account
YouTube announced that it had banned accounts owned and operated by the Taliban, as US social media companies were quick to clarify their rules regarding the movement’s publications. According to what was reported by “Reuters”.
And the “Financial Times” newspaper reported that the messaging service “WhatsApp” of Facebook, closed a hotline for complaints established by the “Taliban” after its control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.
