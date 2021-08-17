Football – American record player Lloyd stopped – sports

Twice world footballer Carli Lloyd announced the end of her career. The National Football Association of America announced, Monday evening, that the next four international matches of the American Women’s Choice in September and October will be the 39-year-old’s last in the American jersey. She would then finish the season in the Women’s National Football League with NJ/NY Gotham FC. “Every day I was on the field, I played as if it was my last game,” the message quoted Lloyd. “I’ve never wanted to take anything for granted because I know how hard it is to get to the top. But it’s very difficult to stay at the top for a long time.” The association described her as “probably the most influential player to have played for the United States women’s national team”. “Carli Lloyd is a true legend,” national team coach Vlatko Andonovsky said.

So far the striker has completed 312 caps and scored 128 goals. She won two world titles (2015, 2019) and was an Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012. Recently, she won the bronze medal with the US team at the Tokyo Games. In the third place match, she scored two goals to make the score 4-3 against Australia as Megan Rapinoe. In 2015 and 2016, Lloyd was elected world footballer.