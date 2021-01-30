Your phone is destroyed … a malicious message circulating on “WhatsApp”

Exploits a security vulnerability in the operating system .. Its goal is to profit





Cybersecurity experts have warned Android phone users about a dangerous message circulating on WhatsApp that exploits a security vulnerability in the operating system that allows malicious software to be installed secretly on the phone, in addition to targeting the victim’s friends’ devices also via WhatsApp.

According to what was reported by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”: Lucas Stefanco, a researcher at the ESET cybersecurity company, revealed a flaw in the “Android” operating system that could allow hackers to send a message on WhatsApp containing malicious programs that could infect the recipient’s phone after clicking on The link attached to it.

The fraudulent message comes attached to a link asking users to download a fake application to earn money, which directs them to a website similar to the Google Play Store, and after installing the application, the malicious worm asks the user to enable a variety of permissions and functions, which work hidden in the background to respond to any message WhatsApp comes to send the fraudulent message again to the victim’s contacts.

The same fraudulent message is sent automatically once every hour to avoid being identified as a malicious file or a forwarded message. The text of the message says: “Download this application and Win Mobile Phone”, along with the URL that appears to be a link Google; To trick the user into clicking on it.

The message asks users to download an application called “Huawei Mobile”, which is the fake application that carries malicious programs, which subsequently push many ads to the victim’s device; Clicking on it will trick people into subscribing to a service, and generate profits for the hacker, which is the main goal of the hack.