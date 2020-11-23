Fleur-de-Links, November 23: Taysom Hill leads the Saints to victory in Week 11

30 mins ago Marsh Tyler
New Orleans Saints:

Defense dominates Taisom Hill debut, Saints Beat Falcons 24-9 – Canal Street Chronicles

in a Tissum HillFirst match in the middle, defeated the Saints Hawks At week 11.

Saints Defense chokes the Falcons to the melodies of 8 Bags and 2 INT – FOX 8 Live

Many players Saints them Demario Davis And the Cameron Jordan, An article Ryan died During the Saints vs Falcons match, a total of 8 bags.

Saints vs Falcons Final Injury Report: Josh Hill Exit, Drew Breeze Retention / Injury – Channel Street Records

Both Josh Hill And the Drew Press Didn’t exercise on Friday and during it Marshon Latimore Questionable, he ended up missing out in the match against the Falcons.

Sean Payton retweeted Taysom Hill from former Falcons WR Roddy White after NFL-Saints win

After the Saints’ victory over the Falcons, Sean Payton retweeted a tweet from former Hawk player Rudi White in which White said, “The Saints are about to get a whip and they try our taysom petal in qb We are about to snack them.”

Saints Place QB Drew Brees in Infected Sanctuary – Canal Street Records

Drew Press He was placed on a casualty’s reserve, meaning his earliest possible comeback would be in Week 14 against Philadelphia Eagles.

Trey Hendrickson tied for most of the sacks in NFL – Saints Wire

After scoring several bags against Ryan diedAnd the Trey Hendrickson Now connected Miles Jarrett For most of the bags in the NFL.

Former Broncos Siemian midfielder is signed to Active Saints roster – Channel Street Records

After Drew Breeze was put on an injured reserve, the Saints fell previously The Denver Broncos Quarterback Trevor Simian For their active list.

