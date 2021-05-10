Antiviral Vaccine Patent Commentary: Biden’s proposed turning point

” No one is rescued, the pandemic will not disappear if a part of the world continues to be a fertile ground where the virus spreads and changes.: With this basic idea, the US President Joe Biden It is suggested to Editing of patents for anti-virus vaccines. Cucumber Patent editing Will be allowed to Vaccines are produced everywhere Without incurring millionaire’s lawsuits Violation of the Sole Proprietorship Act.

A proposal that was fully accepted, especially beforeEuropean Union Dove, Ursula von der Leyen In a role President of the European Commission It is clear that he responds that “The European Union is ready to discuss any proposal that addresses the pandemic as effectively and realistically as the United States does, to obtain a concession“.

Also Mario Draghi Favorable, I argue Vaccines are a public good, While theWho is the Talk about a historical turning point. Also quite favorable Macron e Put it in Which indicates the basic principles of the World Trade Organization, namely The possibility of revoking patents In exceptional circumstances such an epidemic.

Advertising Advertising

Skeptical at first Angela Merkel He had expressed doubts about Protect individual property, But now it is completely overpowered. Request for exemption from vaccinations in particular before India And South Africa to accelerate production, over the weekend in Union leaders summit in Portugal.

Anyway, Brussels is asking for one Wise notice of cancellation Not to deceive anyone, from advertising to implementing a production line They can go from 6 months to 1 year. The goal of the federation remains Vaccinate the world population In a short time and at the present time the Group Policy is an export approach.

However, negotiations do not appear easy given that Pharmaceutical reasons defend Sole Proprietorship Law And I am talking about a disappointing option. If the negotiations succeed in the coming weeks, they could shape a critical path to production and production Dosing All over the world and especially in the poorest regions.

Advertising Advertising