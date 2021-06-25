WWE will restart its UK shows in September

The competitions are gradually recovering, that is, the fans in the stands. Brilliant performances, such as WWEThey had an added complication, which is why and although there was an audience at WrestleMania, the company still didn’t want to go back to normal. It will do so in July. He will perform in several cities in the US and will be marked ‘End of Restrictions’ by SummerSlam (August 21st), which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and can be at full capacity.

Restoring routine in the US seems close to WWE, so the company is looking at options to start visiting other important markets for them. Huge negotiations are taking place in Saudi Arabia, and he is also talking about Australia… But for now, the official has reached another important region for the company such as the UK.

WWE announced four shows for the month of September on Tuesday, which illustrates the company’s idea: They want to end the year as naturally as possible. Hence, they will visit Newcastle on September 19, London on September 20, Cardiff on September 21 and Glasgow on September 22. For these post-pandemic UK premieres, they’ve been announced on the SmackDown roster.