spontaneous in Finland and Belgium from the euro; Eriksen Status Networks

Krestovsky Stadium, Russia / 21.06.2021 17:00:34

match Finland and Belgium It was a curious moment when I I entered the field spontaneously With an advertising shirt to boycott the second half, the Red Devils had an advantage – which was crucial – on the scoreboard.

It was in the total time that A woman in shorts and a black T-shirt with the legend “WTF Coin” entered the field From Krestovsky Stadium in Russia, where it was removed by security a minute later. Broadcast television avoid detection at all times and there are only a few spontaneous photos.

They reject UEFA as a ‘double standard’

As mentioned, in the game broadcast there was not a single shot that showed the intruder on the football field as part of the instructions UEFA But for these cases, users of social networks have criticized it The same measure was not taken in the Christian Eriksen incident.

Recall that in the match precisely between the Finns against Denmark, the midfielder disappeared for a period Heart attack. on the TV signal A replay of the dramatic moments when Eriksen lost consciousness Previously Relatives And the masses are crying over what they called the “double standards” of the body in its policy of using images.

