Asked about the possibility of a short meeting with Mr. Pozharskyi, the Biden campaign official said that it was “technically possible” but not likely. The official said there was “no indication whatsoever” of such an interaction, and regardless of that, Mr. Biden had not discussed anything related to Porisma.

Keeping up with the 2020 elections

Mr. Trump, who succeeded Biden in several of the key battlefield states, has struggled for months to negatively define Biden. The president has taken care of Biden’s baseless attacks on his mind to portray him as an enemy of law enforcement and even the suburbs.

However, Mr. Trump’s criticism of Hunter Biden has been consistent throughout the election cycle, usually including questionable allegations about the activities of the elder Biden. Mr. Trump’s attack on the scene last month of Hunter Biden’s struggle with addiction was one of the fiercest personal attacks in the campaign. Mr Trump has been impeached in connection with encouraging the Ukrainian leader to investigate Biden.

At a rally Wednesday evening in Des Moines, Mr. Trump opened his remarks by describing the Post article and presenting a series of baseless allegations against Biden and Hunter Biden, describing the former vice president as a “corrupt politician.”

The Post described a twisted and unusual path through which the newspaper obtained email correspondence involving two of Trump’s most powerful allies: Rudolf W. Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney and former New York City mayor, and Stephen K. , A former White House adviser.

The article said the emails were part of a batch of material on a laptop that was dropped for repair at a store in Delaware, Mr. Biden’s home, and were never recovered. She added that the shopkeeper made a copy of the correspondence and presented it to Mr. Giuliani’s lawyer.

Mr. Bannon, who was arrested in August and charged with fraud, reported The Post about the hard drive, and on Sunday, Mr. Giuliani – who has been accused in this election cycle of taking information from Russian agents – submitted a copy to the mail, the article said.