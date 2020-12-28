What is Alice in Borderland on Netflix

Since its release on Netflix on December 10, the first season of Alice in Borderland It quickly became the channel’s most successful original Japanese series, reaching the top ten in more than forty countries around the world.

The reason why Netflix immediately decided to renew it for a second season.

Assets







Alice in Borderland, Originally Is not it in the country of the moment It was born as a suspense manga created by Haro Haso and published in Shoñen Sunday S from November 2010 to March 2015, as well as being a three-episode mini-series that aired between 2014 and 2015.

In the manga Arisu (pronounced “Alice” in Japanese), Karube and Chõta are bored with their lives, so while celebrating the fireworks, Arisu expresses his desire to live in a different, more exciting world. The desire is fulfilled and the three are transported to a post-apocalyptic world. After entering what appears to be a completely empty festival, they are greeted by a woman who tells them that they have already entered the “game”, but winning it will not only be easy, it will only be the beginning.

League







The show changes a little in origin and location: As you can find in the trailer, the three heroes, the passionate gamers, are bored, causing traffic problems in Tokyo and attracting the attention of the police. To escape from him they slide into the public bathroom, but soon after the light cuts out and the silence falls. When they go out they find themselves in a city completely devoid of any life form. Unlike the manga, while trying to figure out what happened, they meet a girl who tells them that they have just joined an extremely violent and dangerous game, where survival is the prize.

Among the characteristics of Season 1, we discover that the Shibuya Scramble Junction, one of the busiest intersection in the city, has been partially reconstructed in a huge outdoor space near Ashigaka, a hundred kilometers from the real city, and that the entire city and the tiger have been rebuilt He did the hard work in computer graphics, while also considering shadows.

The eight episodes of the first season of Alice in Borderland All of them are already available from us on Netflix, while, as you will discover below, Season 2 is being prepared, we are leaving your Italian trailer with Italian translation, and prepare for the match of your life.