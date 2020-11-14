WWE Releases Zelina Vega – Sports Illustrated

1 hour ago Dawn Davis
WWE Releases Zelina Vega - Sports Illustrated

WWE Advertise in a statement On Friday she released Zelina Vega from her contract.

“WWE has reached conditions regarding the release of Zelina Vega,” the statement reads. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

In late October, Mark Middleton of Wrestling Inc. She stated that WWE was shutting down Twitch and Cameo accounts from her wrestler. Vega was in a group that included AJ Styles, Paige, Reckoning, Aleister Black and Cesaro who commented on the status of their channels being changed. This stems from WWE’s decision to ban its talent from using outside companies.

