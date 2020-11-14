WWE Releases Zelina Vega – Sports Illustrated

WWE Advertise in a statement On Friday she released Zelina Vega from her contract.

“WWE has reached conditions regarding the release of Zelina Vega,” the statement reads. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

In late October, Mark Middleton of Wrestling Inc. She stated that WWE was shutting down Twitch and Cameo accounts from her wrestler. Vega was in a group that included AJ Styles, Paige, Reckoning, Aleister Black and Cesaro who commented on the status of their channels being changed. This stems from WWE’s decision to ban its talent from using outside companies.

The move drew criticism from WWE talent, including from Vega. On her Twitch channel that she shares with husband Aleister Black, the two tell fans about it You may not see activity Of the account in the near future.

“We don’t know but it seems clear that this could be the last for a while,” Black said. “We have not been told anything … but, for example, it is not certain, it is not like it was the last final broadcast ever.”

Vega added, “Although it may be. I want you to be prepared for that as well.”

The WWE third-party decree issue caught the attention of former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who Criticize the decision When it was detected.

“A lot of it is that wrestlers are afraid to speak out, and I’ve had wrestlers past and present calling me and saying that Vince has been getting away with exploiting wrestlers who label them independent contractors while controlling their activities for years,” Yang said. “A lot of that is that they’re quasi-monopoly, and he’s afraid The wrestlers say if they try to unite or organize in any way that Vince doesn’t like, it won’t work out again. ”

Earlier Friday, Vega tweeted her support for the unions: