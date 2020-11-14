Costco sells $ 17,500 of a private jet membership that lasts for one year

1 hour ago
Costco sells $ 17,500 of a private jet membership that lasts for one year

If you are worried about it Flight Commercial due to the epidemic, Costco It might be able to help you – you’ll only need $ 17,500.

Wholesale Retailer Sells membership for one year to Private aircraft charter company It’s called Wheels Up, which allows members to book a A private jet The product description says “as easy as sharing a trip or renting a short-term vacation”.

Although a $ 17,499.99 membership is a fairly hefty fee, it also comes with a Costco Store Card of $ 3,500 and $ 4,000 airline credit.

Other benefits include “dedicated account management,” a one-year membership with Inspirato, a luxury vacation rental subscription service and “nationwide availability of aircraft up to 365 days a year,” according to the description.

Shoppers make their way through Costco in Idaho Falls, Idaho during its opening day Friday, August 14, 2020 (John Roark / The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

Members can either purchase an additional “box program” with lower prices and lower flight times, or they can “pay on the go,” depending on the product description.

Wheels Up’s fleet includes more than 300 private aircraft as well as more than 1,250 partner aircraft.

The company is also promising enhanced health and safety measures through its ‘Safe Passage’ program, which includes all Wheels Up aircraft receiving an anti-microbial shield treatment at least every 90 days with all seats and interior surfaces cleaned between each flight. The site says.

Wheels Up membership can be found online in the “electronics” category, or in store with other gift cards, according to Washington Post.

