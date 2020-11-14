Taylor Swift enjoyed one of the best nights of her life messing around with Paul McCartney

Rolling Stone Magazine / Mary McCartney

The ‘Lover’ singer remembers having one of the funniest nights of her life partying with the former Fab Four and enjoying playing music at a celebrity rally.

Taylor Swift She enjoyed one of her “best nights of her life” by jamming Paul McCartney.

In a joint interview with Rolling rock Magazine, pop star “Hey Jude” described singer Paul as the catalyst for the most fun time ever “because she laments the fact that the COVID pandemic has hampered a planned joint performance at Glastonbury this summer (20).

“If this year had gone the way we thought it would go,” she says, “you and I would have played Glastonbury.” “And I remember thinking it was going to be so fun because the times I encountered you, I associated myself with being one of the most enjoyable nights of my life.”

“I was at a party with you, when everyone was just starting to play music … I was playing (Dave Grohl‘s Faux fighters Song) your best, but I was playing it on the piano, and he didn’t recognize it until about halfway through. ”

Grohl, who was also at the rally, joined Taylor on the drums, but the “Let It Be” star admits that when it comes to impromptu shows, he needs encouragement to get on stage, pointing. “Reese Witherspoon It was like, “Are you going to sing?” I said: Oh, I don’t know. She said, “You have to, yeah!” She is running me everywhere. ”

“I love this person, because the party doesn’t turn into music without that person,” Taylor says, adding, “If no one says, ‘Can you guys play the music?'” “We wouldn’t call ourselves on stage at any living room party.”

“I seem to remember Woody Harrelson He got on the piano, and he started playing Let It Be, and I’m thinking, “I can do it better,” “Paul laughs.” So I said, “Come on, move on, woody.” So we both play it. It was really cool … ”

“I like people like WaikroidHe’s full of energy and loves his music a lot, but he’s not necessarily musical, but he’s roaming around the room, just saying, “You have to get up, you have to get up, do some things,” he adds.