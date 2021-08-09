WTTC expects losses for Mexico due to UK restrictions

Following UK restrictions against Mexican tourists, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Mexico expects to lose $60 million a month in foreign exchange.

“The UK government’s decision affects Brits who come to Mexico and vice versa, as travelers must necessarily take a 10-day quarantine at the hotel. This means an average spending increase About 2000 pounds sterling.

Based on the epidemiological figures for each country with air and land contact, the UK added Mexico to its “red list”; which came into effect on August 8.

With the above, the flow of visitors between the two countries will be more complicated, due to the restrictions imposed on the European country; In addition to halting the economic recovery and job losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Messina explained that the restrictions imposed on the country cost two million dollars a day, and if the measure is extended for six months, this number will reach 364 million dollars.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), during 2020 in Mexico, the total foreign exchange for tourism amounted to $11,024 million, representing a decrease, thanks to the pandemic, of 55.1 percent compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, the Economic Impact Report (EIR) asserts that during 2020 in Mexico, travel and tourism contributed 8.5 percent of the country’s total GDP and created 5.8 million jobs.

However, deriving from the COVID-19 health crisis, this sector of the economy saw a decline of 8.5 and 17.1 percent, respectively, compared to 2019.

“The UK is watching the new wave the country is going through, with more and more cases; vaccination is not too advanced to allow for the variables to be ironed out, with more and more cases,” Messina said.

He regretted the application of these measures, which will affect the numbers of the country, in periods of low season and at the end of 2021; In addition, this epidemiological signal is repeated in many countries of Europe, which leaves the possibility of receiving a larger number of restrictions.

Figures from the WTTC confirm that there are currently more than 5,000 British tourists in Mexico, who will have to return home in the event of an emergency due to the latest British decree.

