Worship continues. Garmin has not guarded the Fenix ​​7 and other watches. Will deliver it in two weeks – MobilMania.cz

In recent years, Garmin introduced a new generation of its cult Fenix ​​line in late summer, but we haven’t seen it this year. It is claimed that even in this case, the general lack of chips was to blame. But it looks like the Americans have managed and are preparing for a big first show at the January CES trade show.

The result will be the Fenix ​​7 series, and again it will have 3D versions (smaller 7S, medium 7 and large 7X), slightly modified design, but the leaks did not provide more information. Let’s not expect revolutionary changes, it will still be a button watch with a definitive list of functions, instead let’s prepare for evolution, more efficient hardware, and longer battery life. But maybe even here Garmin will be surprised…



Garmin Fenix ​​7



Smallest Garmin Fenix ​​7S (more pictures in gallery)

But the premiere won’t just be about the Fenixes. Ironically, the Venu series with AMOLED touch screens will also be updated, as it only evolved in the second generation of the Venu2. In April of this year. Garmin Vino 2 Plus It is the addition of a microphone, a speakerphone, the ability to make calls (it will act as hands-free in cooperation with a mobile phone connected via Bluetooth), support for voice commands and an as yet unspecified voice assistant.



Garmin Venu 2 Plus is an upgrade after 9 months. Telephony, smart features and more valuable items.

The Instinct Series, which excels in light of its highly durable design and extremely long battery life, will last you. In the pictures we see an elegant design, especially a miniature version 2S . instinctBut this is where all the upgrade info ends.



Garmin Instinct 2



Smallest Garmin Instinct 2S

We should also look forward to the new series Garmin Epix Gen2 (Although it officially follows the seven-year model.) It should be a cheap map watch, so it’s just a matter of what revenge Garmin will pick up.



Garmin Epix Gen2. A look at the pictures suggests that it will actually be a cheap Fenix.

via winfuture.de