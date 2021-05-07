World Cup qualifying schedule – Switzerland begins against Lithuania – sport

Legend: It starts on September 17th

Switzerland welcomes Lithuania to the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

Keystone



The European Football Association (UEFA) confirmed the schedule of Swiss Group G matches in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Australia and New Zealand. The Nielsen team will start at home against Lithuania on Friday 17 September 2021. The Swiss national team will play their first away match four days later on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, against Moldova.

Switzerland will play first away against Italy, the top-ranked team in Group F. The first leg will be played on Friday 26 November 2021. The return match will be held in Switzerland on Tuesday 12 April 2022.

A glimpse of the Swiss women’s schedule: Open the boxClose the box 17.09.2021 Switzerland vs Lithuania

09/21/2021 Moldova – Switzerland

10/22/2021 Switzerland-Romania

10/26/2021 Switzerland-Croatia

11/26/2021 Italy-Switzerland

11/30/2021 Lithuania-Switzerland

April 8, 2022 Romania – Switzerland

April 12, 2022 Switzerland – Italy

02.09.2022 Croatia vs Switzerland

September 6, 2022 Switzerland – Moldova

The locations of the ten World Cup qualifiers will be decided at a later time. Only winners from the nine groups qualify directly to the final round. The nine competitors will fight for two additional tickets in the Qualifiers. The third-best team in the qualifiers will get one last chance to secure a place in the World Cup in the Intercontinental Championship in February 2023.