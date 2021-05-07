World Cup qualifying schedule – Switzerland begins against Lithuania – sport
World Cup qualifying schedule – Switzerland begins against Lithuania – Sports – SRF
Jump to the content
sport
Women’s soccer
Current article
Content
The Swiss national football team begins the World Cup qualifiers with a home match against Lithuania.
Legend:
It starts on September 17th
Switzerland welcomes Lithuania to the start of the World Cup qualifiers.
Keystone
The European Football Association (UEFA) confirmed the schedule of Swiss Group G matches in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Australia and New Zealand. The Nielsen team will start at home against Lithuania on Friday 17 September 2021. The Swiss national team will play their first away match four days later on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, against Moldova.
Switzerland will play first away against Italy, the top-ranked team in Group F. The first leg will be played on Friday 26 November 2021. The return match will be held in Switzerland on Tuesday 12 April 2022.
A glimpse of the Swiss women’s schedule:
Open the box Close the box
17.09.2021 Switzerland vs Lithuania
09/21/2021 Moldova – Switzerland
10/22/2021 Switzerland-Romania
10/26/2021 Switzerland-Croatia
11/26/2021 Italy-Switzerland
11/30/2021 Lithuania-Switzerland
April 8, 2022 Romania – Switzerland
April 12, 2022 Switzerland – Italy
02.09.2022 Croatia vs Switzerland
September 6, 2022 Switzerland – Moldova
The locations of the ten World Cup qualifiers will be decided at a later time. Only winners from the nine groups qualify directly to the final round. The nine competitors will fight for two additional tickets in the Qualifiers. The third-best team in the qualifiers will get one last chance to secure a place in the World Cup in the Intercontinental Championship in February 2023.
SRF
sport
Women’s soccer
Current article
Most Read Articles
Move to the left
Move to the right
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
I agree to my personal data being processed to login to comment. You can find more information in the privacy policy.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
Create an account
{* / socialRegistrationForm *}
welcome back
Please login to enter a comment.
{* loginWidget *} Use a different account
{* mergeAccounts {“custom”: true} *}
{| foundExistingAccountText |}
{| Current_emailAddress |}.
{| View_post_post_picture |}
{| Current display name |}
{| Current Address_Present_Email |}
It was created {| Current_createdDate |} in {| Current site name |}
Log in and register
sign in
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password?
sign in
{* / sign in *}
Simply log in with your social media account or your Apple ID
{* loginWidget *}
Create a new password
Enter the email address for your user account. We will then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
send
{* / ForgotPasswordForm *}
miscarriage
Create a new password
Soon you will receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Continue Didn’t you get a message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
welcome back
Please login to enter a comment.
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *} Forgot your password?
sign in
{* / signInForm *} use a different account
Technical error
Excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again later or contact customer service.
Confirm mobile phone number
In order for you to enter a comment, we ask that you confirm your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to the mobile phone number
.
There is an error. Please try again or contact customer service.
Too many codes for the mobile number have already been requested. The job is blocked to prevent misuse.
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
SMS code request
Change the mobile phone number
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
This mobile number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact customer service.
Close
Change the mobile phone number
The maximum number of symbols for the specified number has been reached. No more icons could be created.
Use another mobile phone number
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email at the address
{* emailAddressData *} published. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
Continue Didn’t you get a message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
User data settings
{* resendLink *}
Register and login
to sign up
With an SRF account, you have the option to enter comments on our website and in the SRF app.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
I agree to my personal data being processed to login to comment. You can find more information in the privacy policy.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
{* captcha *}
Create an account
{* /Registration Form *}
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email at the address
{* emailAddressData *} published. Please check your email inbox and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
Continue Didn’t you get a message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
User data settings
{* resendLink *}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email inbox. An activation email has been sent.
sign in
A verified email address
Thank you for verifying your email address.
User account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *}
To save
{* saveProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}
change Password
Disable Account
User data saved successfully
You can view your data at any time in your user account.
Close
User data settings
change Password
Specify a new password for your account
{* emailAddressData *}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
To save
{* / changePasswordForm *}
miscarriage
Create a new password
Specify a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save the password
{* / changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
You can now log into the article with your new password.
Create a new password
We did not recognize the code to reset the password. Please re-enter your email address so that we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
send
{* / resetPasswordForm *}
Create a new password
Soon you will receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Didn’t you get a message?
If you do not receive an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address details.
Disable Account
Your account will be deactivated and you will not be able to reactivate it. Recorded comments are not deleted.
Do you really want to deactivate your account?
{* deactivateAccountForm *}
miscarriage
{* / deactivateAccountForm *}
Account Disabled
Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
If you would like to register again for the comment function, please contact SRF Customer Service.
Close
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
{* / socialRegistrationForm *}