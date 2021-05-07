World Cup qualifying schedule – Switzerland begins against Lithuania – sport

World Cup qualifying schedule – Switzerland begins against Lithuania – Sports

The Swiss national football team begins the World Cup qualifiers with a home match against Lithuania.

It starts on September 17th

Switzerland welcomes Lithuania to the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

The European Football Association (UEFA) confirmed the schedule of Swiss Group G matches in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in Australia and New Zealand. The Nielsen team will start at home against Lithuania on Friday 17 September 2021. The Swiss national team will play their first away match four days later on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, against Moldova.

Switzerland will play first away against Italy, the top-ranked team in Group F. The first leg will be played on Friday 26 November 2021. The return match will be held in Switzerland on Tuesday 12 April 2022.

A glimpse of the Swiss women’s schedule:

  • 17.09.2021 Switzerland vs Lithuania
  • 09/21/2021 Moldova – Switzerland
  • 10/22/2021 Switzerland-Romania
  • 10/26/2021 Switzerland-Croatia
  • 11/26/2021 Italy-Switzerland
  • 11/30/2021 Lithuania-Switzerland
  • April 8, 2022 Romania – Switzerland
  • April 12, 2022 Switzerland – Italy
  • 02.09.2022 Croatia vs Switzerland
  • September 6, 2022 Switzerland – Moldova

The locations of the ten World Cup qualifiers will be decided at a later time. Only winners from the nine groups qualify directly to the final round. The nine competitors will fight for two additional tickets in the Qualifiers. The third-best team in the qualifiers will get one last chance to secure a place in the World Cup in the Intercontinental Championship in February 2023.

