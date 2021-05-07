What was the show selling during the Covid tragedy? Amazon replaces everything | Amazon | Technology | Covid-19 | Technology News Technology News Malayalam Technology News

Amazon decided not to offer private sales during the Covid pandemic disaster in India. An Amazon spokesperson said the offer did not matter in sales when the country as a whole was facing a major crisis and that efforts should be made to deliver the necessities at this time.

The company confirmed Thursday that it will suspend the sale of Prime Day, the annual sale of Amazon.com in Canada and India due to Kovid-19 concerns. But the company said the suspension would not affect PrimeDay in the US.

As the number of Kovid-19 cases increases in Canada and India, we need to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers. As a result, sales of Prime Day 2021 have been temporarily postponed, according to an email sent to Amazon sellers.

There were fewer vaccinations in Canada than expected. According to vaccine tracking, less than 3 percent of the population has been vaccinated. Meanwhile, India, which suffers from a severe shortage of medical equipment, reported 4,12,262 new cases of the virus and 3,980 deaths on Thursday.

Amazon was forced to postpone annual sales worldwide last year due to the pandemic. Prime Day Sales is a way to attract and retain new Prime subscribers who pay monthly and yearly fees for delivery discounts and other services like streaming video.

English Summary: Amazon is postponing Prime Day sale in India due to Covid-19