Djokovic will miss this record award if he is disqualified

In recent years, the Australian Open has been a common sight. At the end of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, Novak Djokovic stands in the center of Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and the Silver Trophy extends into the evening sky in front of nearly 15,000 spectators.

The 34-year-old Serbian won the tournament from 2019 to 2021 and also in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. The Australian Open is the undisputed favorite of the exceptional player.

With another Grand Slam win, which includes the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, he would have overtaken eternal rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the list of most Grand Slam wins. All three are currently at 20 titles.

Federer will miss the tournament in Australia due to the consequences of a knee operation, while Nadal is being vaccinated and involved.

But in addition to a potential crown as the most successful tennis player ever, Djokovic could also miss out on the highest-ever prize money at the Australian Open.

$4.4 million to win the tournament

Overall, this year’s Australian Open will receive record prize money of A$75 million (48 million euros) distributed to the players.

Tournament winners receive much higher prize money than last year. While Djokovic received A$2.75 million (about €1.7 million) in 2021, he’s nearly double that amount this year.

Winners of the men’s and women’s tournaments will receive record prize money of A$4.4 million (€2.7 million) this year.

But there is still a question whether he will actually allow the Serbs to take part in the tournament, which begins on Monday.

For German tennis pro Kevin Krawetz, who is currently preparing for his French Open double with Kevin Mays in Sydney, the hustle and bustle around the world superstar doesn’t play a role. “The team is trying to largely ignore the vortex surrounding the Djokovic case‘,” explains his management of Watson.

The mother of the Serb does not know why he was not vaccinated

Djokovic’s mother, Dijana, said in an interview with Australian Sunrise TV that the current situation around her son is a huge burden for the family.

She herself does not want to persuade her son to be vaccinated and has no way of putting pressure on him. “Novak is 34 years old. He has his own philosophy on life. If he thinks that way, that’s fine.”

Nor can she explain why her son continued to be vaccinated against the virus. “This is his decision. Anyone in this world can decide for themselves.”

However, the 57-year-old took her son under protection, saying he could take a PCR test every day to prove he’s healthy.

