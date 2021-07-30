You no longer receive emails. Gmail emails? 3 tips to free a blocked account

Almost every fourth of the Earth’s population – more than 1.8 billion. Users – Uses a Google account, according to research firm Statista. “Google” Users get 15 GB of free space, which is mostly used by the main products – Gmail email. Email and Google Drive for storing documents and photos. Storage space fills up easily, so in a message to the media, Bitės Profai shares 3 tips on how to free up space.

With active use of a Google Account, your space quickly fills up with a variety of photos, newsletters, or other documents. You won’t be able to receive emails in excess of 15 GB of free data. Send email or store important documents in Google Drive. It may take Removing various documents takes a long time, but you will do the job faster if you know some tricks,” says Bitė Profė Agnė Adomaitytė.

Quick way to delete old emails

If you have been using your Google account for many years, you can easily edit it by simply deleting your old mail. For example, type – older_than:1y in the search box to delete emails older than one year. You can enter another number of years instead of a unit, depending on the age of the messages you want to delete. You can also delete old messages, for example, by typing “old_than: 3m”.

When old mail appears, mark all and delete it. Deleted messages go to the Trash, where they can be recovered for another 30 days. After a month, they are automatically deleted without the possibility of recovery. Messages in the Trash still take up space in your Google account To edit it now, permanently remove your mail from trash as well. Don’t forget to delete promotional emails or newsletters that are no longer relevant today. You can do this with just a few clicks of a button with the CleanFox app (“Android“And”iOS“)”, – explains “Bee Profė”.

Mail with attachments — like photos, documents, or even videos — can take up a lot of space in your Google Account. For example, enter “has: attachment large: 10m” in the search box to see emails taking up more than 10MB of space.

Delete the ‘harder’ documents

A variety of documents in Google Drive storage take up significantly more space in your Google Account. Click the “Storage” button on the left side to see a list of all stored documents. It starts by taking the most space – on the right you will see the size of each document. You may be surprised at how much memory it uses, as videos may not be relevant to you at all.

To delete a file, highlight it and click the trash button that appears on the right (top). You can delete more than one document at a time. If you’re on a Windows PC, hold down the CTRL key while bookmarking, and you should You hold down the CMD key on your Mac. These buttons are especially useful for faster data deletion. Plus, initially deleted documents go to the Trash, so you’ll save space just by removing everything from them,” notes the tech expert.

Image size optimization

When you receive notifications to free up space in your Google Account, be sure to review your photos in the Google Photos repository. If the mail. It’s easier to delete emails and various files in your Google Drive storage on your computer, and it’s also easier to edit Google Photos on your smartphone. In the library of this gadget and useful tools, you will see suggestions for blurry or low quality images.

“If you open Google Photos from your computer browser, click Settings and you will notice a section where you can choose the upload size of your photos and videos. We recommend choosing Storage Saver instead of Original quality to reduce the quality of your photos or videos. A. Adomaitytė advises though You will no longer have images in their original size, but you will maintain good enough quality and save a lot of space in your Google account.

An expert in smart devices encourages you to take advantage of the great search capabilities of Google Images. All you have to do here is enter a screenshot, for example, to see all your screenshots, or enter the name of the month and year, like March 2000, to see all the photos for that period. A. Adomaitytė adds that it makes no sense to search for multiple identical photos or videos. Google Photos always identifies these files by date, time, and size, so they save one by one.

If you don’t plan to delete existing documents, you can always buy additional space in your account that we can even share with family members. 100 GB costs 1.99 €, 200 GB – 2.99 €, 2 TB – 9.99 €.