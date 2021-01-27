A stunning little log cabin in the shape of a church on the banks of Finland’s largest lake – Idealista / news

Lake Saimaa is the largest lake in Finland And the fourth largest natural freshwater lake in Europe. More than just a collection of dam water, it’s about A complex maze of water and islands. In fact, it has the longest lake coast in the world, with a length of 14,500 km, and 13,710 islands.

It is exactly here, in this wonderful place, where we find it candle, A project developed by Ortraum Architects. It consists of a log cabin It is located near the Russian border and close to the city of Savonlinna. Specifically, this cabin is 15 square meters It is found where the Nunnanniemi Peninsula protrudes into the water.

“Kynttilä is a project located in a former forest on a narrow lake peninsula. The mission was to design and build an ecological and hermit guesthouse, blending with the surrounding nature and framing the beautiful view over the lake,” they note from the studio in Helsinki.

At first glance, its strange shape stands out. It has a gabled roof and a glass finish that allows you to enjoy the wonderful views of the lake. In fact, its name is derived from its appearance, as the Finnish term Kynttilä translates to “candle”.

The material used is another standout item, as it is made of Cross-Linked Plywood (CLT) and it is Covered with pine boards on the outside. The CLT is left exposed inside and also forms built-in furniture, like the bed that sits on a glass end. A ladder leads to a bed above the door. “CLT remains visible on the inside and the large seamless glass provides a solid connection between the bedroom and the outside,” they say.

Both ends of the cab have raised edges to provide a protected raised platform for sitting or storing shoes outside. This section is also protected by a wooden pile stored under the cab.

Sustainability was another aspect that was looked at more intensely While designing and building this cabin. Kynttilä is located in a virgin forest, so the architects planned the construction process so that it would have as little impact as possible. The CLT parts were pre-fabricated off site, and a one-day temporary route was set up to fetch the larger parts in the truck and place them with the large glass part.

Today the main function of Kynttilä is to host guests, but it can also be used as a space for contemplation on the grounds of a summer house.