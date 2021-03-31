Women’s Champions League – Wolfsburg missed the semi-finals – Sport

Women’s Football: VfL Wolfsburg clearly missed reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. In the second leg of the quarter-final match against Chelsea, the two-time champions lost to last year’s summer runners-up in Budapest 0: 3 (0: 2) and were eliminated after an unlucky 1: 2 the week before. As in the first leg, the former wolf met Pernell Harder. The Danish striker laid the foundation for renewing the Blues’ apparent success from a converted penalty kick (27), and former national player Sarah Dorson had dropped Sam Kerr in the penalty area. The Australian striker star (32) and Fran Kirby (81) added to the team surrounding German international players Melanie Leopols and Anne Catherine Berger.

The competitors in the semifinals at the end of April may be Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga leaders will play the quarter-final second leg against Swedish record champion FC Rosengard on Thursday (7pm / Sport 1). The prospects are great, Bayern Munich won the first leg 3-0. VfL has to get rid of frustration quickly. On Easter Sunday (2 PM / ARD), the next title opportunity will be on the line as they reach the DFB Cup semifinals against Bayern Munich.

German League, Bayer Leverkusen: Rudi Fuller will not extend his contract as general manager of Bayer Leverkusen football club, which will expire in 2022. The 60-year-old said: “On Christmas, I discussed it with my wife Sabrina. Since then, it has become clear: 2022 will end for me. “. Sports photo. For Völler, “This is the right time because the club is basically in good shape.” The latter despite the profit squeeze in the Bundesliga. After his first-row years, Fuller himself “definitely needs a little gap”, but he hasn’t ruled out returning to Werkeself in a different role.

Fuller looks critically at his time as general manager. Above all, the missing title worries the former national player. For Leverkusen, it was not enough to “reach the final and lose it only twice in the DFB Cup – in 2009 against Werder Bremen and in 2020 against Bayern Munich”. This season, Leverkusen’s participation in the European League is on the line due to the profit crisis. According to Fuller, “Much depends on the European competition with Leverkusen. If we fail to do so, there is no guarantee that we will keep all of our players.” In addition, due to a lack of revenue, Bayer will not be able to sign the players “we need to improve”.

German League Schalke 04: Peter Knabel is the new sporting director of the Schalke 04 football club in the Bundesliga. The 54-year-old was temporarily in charge of the sport for a month and is now appointed to a board below the schedule, Revierclub announced Wednesday. Knapple succeeds Yoshin Schneider, who was on vacation on February 28 and took over the duties recently.

“Peter Knäbels’s work is characterized by strategic thinking and clear handwriting. We have great confidence that he will successfully lead the restructuring of the Authorized Players division,” said Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jens Buchta. Schalke announced a press conference at one o’clock in the afternoon. Knabel previously worked at Schalke 04 as Technical Director for Young Talent and Development since 2018. Prior to that, the former Bundesliga professional worked, among other things, as Director of Professional Football for Hamburg SV and as Technical Director for former Swiss champion FC Basel and the Swiss Football Confederation (SFV) .

Football, UEFA: Contrary to previous plans, UEFA will only decide on a planned overhaul of the European Cup within three weeks. UEFA announced, on Tuesday, that the matter will be discussed at the executive committee meeting on Wednesday, but no formal decision will be taken until another meeting of the committee on April 19. Among other things, it has to do with the formula in which you will be playing the UEFA Champions League from 2024.

The proposal is on the table with the participation of 36 teams, instead of the previous 32 teams. The game should then not be played in eight groups of the preliminary rounds but in only one league, where not everyone is competing against everyone. The number of matches in the season will increase significantly. In a preparatory meeting on Tuesday, according to information from German News Agency You still need to select the format. According to a report by internet portal The Athletic, there should have been opposition over the distribution of funds from the granting of commercial rights.

The agenda for the executive meeting on Wednesday includes a proposal to allow five substitutions per team, the showdown at this summer’s European Championship and the Nations League Final. In addition, the issue of spectator admission to international matches will be discussed.