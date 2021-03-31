High risk security warning from “cybersecurity” for Google Chrome users

The National Cybersecurity Guidance Center of the National Cybersecurity Authority issued today, Wednesday, a high-risk security warning No. “2021-2700” about the existence of several vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser, explaining that all sectors are targeted by these vulnerabilities, and the attacker can exploit them and execute malicious programs.

The center said through its official account on the “Twitter” website: “Security Warning No. 287-2021 Date: 03/31/2021 regarding security updates in the Google Chrome browser,” explaining the warning details via Link:

The center stated in its warning that carried the number 2021-2700 that “the level of risk is high – the target sector: all.” With regard to preventive measures, the center recommended updating the browser version 89.0.4389.114; Google has released an illustration of the necessary updates via Link:

The National Cyber ​​Guidance Center also noted that the browser supports automatic updating of the latest available version, indicating that the method of updating is by following the following steps:

Open Chrome

In the top right of the screen, click More Help About Google Chrome

The current version number is the set of numbers under the word “Google Chrome”

Chrome will check for updates and auto-update

Click Restart

Read also:

High risk security warning from “cybersecurity” for “Apple” users

Issuing a cybersecurity controls document for cloud computing

Warning parents … Cybersecurity explains methods of embezzlement of bank balances in the name of “distance education”