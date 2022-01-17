Tennis – outside tennis pros Maria and Jogovicic in Australia – sport

Live from dpa news channel

Melbourne (AFP) – Tatiana Maria and Petr Gojowczyk are knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open ATP Tour.

And 34-year-old Swabian Maria was beaten 4:6, 6:7 (2:7) in Melbourne on Monday despite a fine performance by clearly favored Greek Maria Sakkari. Scary is number eight in the world. 32-year-old Gojowczyk visibly lost to Frenchman Benjamin Ponzi 3:6, 3:6, 3:6.

The Munich player is one of nine German tennis men who have played the main draw for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. It is hoped Alexander Zverev will meet Daniel Altmaier in the second match in the evening at Rod Laver Arena in a German duel. The second match is scheduled after 9:00 am (Eurosport). Zverev is chasing the first Grand Slam titles of his career in Melbourne. His chances were increased by the absence of Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic, who was forced to leave the country on Sunday due to the cancellation of his visa.

Only three German women made it to the main draw for the Australian Open. Angelique Kerber, who won the tournament in 2016, only entered the match on Tuesday.

