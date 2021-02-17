Without a mank, it’s a par between Netflix and Amazon Studios

After setting the record with Critics’ Choice Awards nominations, Streaming On Demand service Netflix It also makes itself felt in i apps Writers Guild Awards, With Amazon Studios Which is consistent with that.
Although no works like David Fincher’s Mank and Cut out of women, Both are not eligible, streaming on-demand service Represented in both categories of Screenwriters AwardThanks for having Chicago trial 7 By Aaron Sorkin Chadwick Bosman’s latest film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.
Additionally, there is also space for news from the world for Paul Greengrass, a global business that has arrived in Italy as a Netflix exclusive. White Tiger, A popular Hindi movie produced and distributed by the broadcast service on demand.
Amazon Studios But even the result with Borat 2, Metal sound H One night in Miami By Regina King.
Under all nominations:
The original screen
- Judah and the black Christ, Warner Bros.
- Palm Springs, Hulu
- Promising young and womaN, focus features
- Metal sound, Amazon Studios
- Chicago trial 7Netflix
Modified screen
- Borat’s next movie, Amazon Studios
- Bottom of what renny blackNetflix
- world NewsUniversal Pictures
- One night in Miami, Amazon Studios
- White TigerNetflix
We remind you that the WGA Awards will be awarded on March 21st.