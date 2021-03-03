Doritos is Twitch Rivals’ Official Marketing Partner in Europe

Doritos, The world’s second largest snack food brand PepsiCo, Will be Twitch Rivals’ Official Marketing Partner. Twitch Rivals is a series of competitive game events featuring rising celebs and artists, who compete against Twitch in live competitions in some of the most popular games.

Doritos is Twitch Rivals Premier Partner in Europe. The partnership, which starts today, will see around 60 broadcasts in Western European markets, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Lou Garate, Head of Global Sponsorship Sales at Twitch, said, “Twitch Rivals are our competitive entertainment events that combine competitive esports and gaming with interaction. The end result for our community is a one-of-a-kind experience. As Rivals’ official marketing partner in Europe, Doritos works on Expanding the already successful official marketing partnership in North America and will have the opportunity to engage our audience in an authentic and innovative way. We are excited to have them join us as we continue to expand Twitch Rivals to Europe. ”

As a Twitch Rivals partner, Doritos will also launch the “Doritos Disruptor Series” in EMEA, a detailed concept that will see Twitch creators host a series of tournaments locally with select groups of emerging players. So European live streamers will have the opportunity, for the first time, to host their own tournaments, Allowing them to run events on their own and compete for both fame and prizes!

Wayne Newton, Doritos – West Europe Marketing Director at Pepsico commented: “Games have become one of the greatest pastimes in the world and have seen record growth over the past year. As Doritos continues to build our partnership with games, I am very excited about this year’s continued partnership with Twitch. We will be able to provide a branded feature program during the tournaments. “