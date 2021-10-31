With Sandra Bullock on Netflix starting December 10, Trailer

After the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what is sure to be a new movie on Netflix.

Why did it take so long to make the movie?

The Unforgivable has a long run on American screens: the film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie as the lead role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Sandra Bullock joined the cast alongside Viola Davis. Filming began in February 2020, but was later delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unforgivable: Trama

Ruth Slater (Bullock) is released from prison after being convicted of a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. As he faces negative judgments in places where he once felt at home, he realizes he has only one hope of redeeming himself: to find the younger sister he abandoned in spite of himself.

Sandra Bullock

“My character is someone who has been imprisoned for 20 years for a rather heinous crime [e] Get out,” he said. There are so many people whose lives have been affected by this crime that he committed, and there is so much hate, anger, bitterness and pain accompanying his release. She wants to find this person, the only family she had when she came in, and you keep asking yourself, ‘Why not You let it go? This family member is in shock because of your actions—forget it! Stop hurting these people again.”

The unforgivable: cast

The cast consists of Sandra Bullock, Vincent Donofrio, John Berthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emmond, Aisling Franciusi, Rob Morgan, Emma Nelson, Will Boleyn, Thomas Guerrey and Viola Davis.

Manufacturers

Graham King, Sandra Bullock and Veronica Ferris.