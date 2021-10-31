UK resumes issuing visitor visas to Venezuelans | Europe update | DW

The UK embassy in Caracas reported on Saturday (10.30.2021) that from November 1 it will resume issuing visas to Venezuelan visitors to the European country, after Venezuela was removed from the British coronavirus red list when this was considered. It is no longer a dangerous area.

The embassy reported that “Venezuela has been removed from the UK Red List of Travel Restrictions, which is why the UK Department of Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will start issuing visitor visas in the country again from 1/11/21”. on her Twitter account.

The post asks Venezuelans to take into account “receiving too many applications”, so that it takes more time to process applications.

On October 7, the United Kingdom announced that this red list had been reduced to just seven countries, of which Venezuela remained, to be rescinded three weeks later.

The measure meant that only British citizens and people with a UK residence permit could enter the country from Venezuela, and they were also required to self-quarantine for ten days at a government-designated hotel upon arrival.

From 1 November, travelers arriving in the UK from Venezuela must undergo a single test for coronavirus after arriving on British soil, if they have been vaccinated. (efe)