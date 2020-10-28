Wisconsin football game canceled after positive results for Covid-19

After the number of COVID-19 cases rose within the Wisconsin Badgers soccer program, the UW made the decision to temporarily suspend all team-related activities for at least seven days. As a result, teams play against Nebraska Cornhuskers On Saturday he is no longer playing.

Both Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision to pause football activities after consulting with the Big Ten Conference. The match will not be rescheduled. You can read the full statement below, focusing on our statement:

Madison, Wes. – The Wisconsin soccer team will temporarily suspend all team-related activities for at least seven days due to the high number of COVID-19 cases within Badger a program. The scheduled team match against Nebraska will not be played on Saturday. The joint decision to temporarily suspend soccer activities and cancel Saturday’s match was made by Athletics Director Barry Alvarez and UW-Madison Rebecca Blank advisor, in consultation with the Big Ten Conference. The match will not be rescheduled. “We have said from the start that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff comes first,” Alvarez said. “Over the past several days, we have seen an increase in the number of student athletes and staff infected with the virus. The responsible thing for us is to stop football-related activities for at least seven days.” “We thank and appreciate our sports coaches, doctors and public health personnel who support the health and safety of our student-athletes and our program,” said Blank. As of Wednesday morning (Oct 28), 12 people on the Wisconsin football program have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. This number includes six student athletes and six staff, including head coach Paul Crest. Additional test results are pending. “This morning I got the news that the PCR test that I did yesterday came back positive,” Christ said. “I informed the staff and staff this morning and I am now home defenseless. I have not had any symptoms and are feeling fine as of this morning. “I am disappointed by our players and the coaching staff who are doing a lot to prepare for play every week. But the safety of everyone on our program must be our top priority and I support the decision to temporarily suspend the activities of our team.” The next scheduled Wisconsin match will be at home against Bordeaux on November 7. Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez and Head Coach Paul Christ will be available to the media via Zoom at 3 pm Cairo time today.

According to the statement, a total of 12 people on the Wisconsin state football program have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past five days. Six of them are students athletes and six of them are faculty. Coach Paul Chryst tested positive via PCR testing while he was isolating at home. More tests are currently pending, too.

Now that the formal jargon is out of the way, let’s just say it. This freaking sucks. It’s disgusting to the players, it’s bad for the coaches, it’s disgusting for Nebraska, it’s disgusting for the top ten, it’s disgusting for everyone. I really don’t know what to say. We’ll keep updating the story as we learn more, but I think “This is really disgusting” concludes it for now.

