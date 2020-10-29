Filed: NYCFC 1, Toronto 0

22 hours ago Marsh Tyler
88 ‘: on Tati, Lipega. Tactical change for sure.

81 ‘: Cacha Acevedo comes in for Keaton Parks.

77 ‘: Miss Tati logged on. He needs to work with his left foot if he is to be an able striker.

74 ‘: Jesus seemed to have a golden chance to score two goals. But his shot was a far cry from reality.

54 ‘: Tati almost made it 2-0 in a header, but could not lead it yet Westberg.

51 ‘: GOOOOOOAAALLL !!! The city finally gets to cram!

Taty Castellanos unleashes a blow from outside the area. The Toronto goalkeeper is well qualified, but Jesus Medina slips into the penalty area without supervision to take advantage of the rebound and give the NYCFC a 1-0 advantage early in the second half. 1-0 New York City!

We are back with the second half. Let’s see if City can move forward.

29 min: New York City still knocking on its doors, but no response yet. They create opportunities in abundance but are not finding the final touch.

23 ‘: Another big chance from City. Keaton plays Taty at the back on an adorable diagonal ball, but Taty can’t slip in and the goalkeeper blocks him.

19 ‘: Keaton Parks has a wasted attempt after great play. The midfielder definitely wants to shoot the ball.

8 ‘: Chanute makes a great hunk on Morrow! City’s defense was almost stuck asleep there.

1 ‘: Almost a perfect start to NYC! Maxi bury a assist from Gary Mackay-Steven, but GMS creeps in behind.

We are at CT! Could NYCFC Score Two Wins?

Lists have been published! As expected, Tati Castellanos and Maxime Chanute returned to the starting line-up after missing the Montreal match due to a yellow card suspension. Ismail Tajouri Sharadi is still outside the home while recovering from COVID-19.

Lists

New York City FC From eleventh:

  • hanging: nothing
  • Pending after the next warning: Anton Tinerholm (D)
  • International duty: nothing
  • Injury report:
  • Outside: Gedion Zelalem (M) – knee injury
  • Outside: Tayvon Gray (D) – an undisclosed injury
  • Extra: Heber injury (F) – anterior cruciate ligament injury
  • James Sands (M) – foot injury
  • Ismail Tajuroy Sharadi (female) – Covid-19

Toronto FC From eleventh:

  • hanging: Auro Jr. (Dr)
  • Pending after the next warning: Pablo Piati (man)
  • An international duty: nothing
  • Injury report:
  • Outside: Achara (M) – anterior cruciate ligament injury
  • Outside: Josie Altidore (F) – Hamstring strain
  • Outside: Alex Bono (Goalkeeper) – dislocated finger
  • Outside: Pablo Piati (AD) – a second class breed
  • Doubtful: Chris Mavinga (D) – An undisclosed injury
  • Doubtful: Jonathan Osorio (M) – undisclosed injury
  • Questioned by: Ayu Aquinola (female) – undisclosed injury
  • Doubtful: Marche Delgado (M) – undisclosed injury
References: Nima Saghfi (Rule); Jose da Silva, Tiffin Turpin (assistant referees); Adam Kilpatrick (4th referee); Surin Stoyka (video assistant referee)

How to watch

Date and time of the match: October 28, 2020 7:30 PM ET

Place: Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

Online streaming: Fox Sports Go

TV: Yeah

Local radio: NYCFC.com/radio

the story: After a big 3-1 victory over Montreal with the absence of many key players, New York City FC Travels to Toronto FCTemporary home in East Hartford, Connecticut to fight the TFC team that takes part in the Eastern Conference Summit.

New York City Soccer will regain two key elements of its squad at Tati Castellanos and Maxime Chanute, while Ismail Tajouri Shradi remains out while recovering from COVID-19. However, TFC could lose up to nine players due to injury or suspension, giving City a great opportunity to overcome a surprise and help ensure they get their first round in the playoffs.

This post will be updated with highlights and information as soon as we receive them.

