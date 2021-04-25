A new free game is available in the Microsoft Store and you don’t need gold

This is one of those ads that are usually made from time to time, as there is a New free game on Microsoft Store, And that you must run to claim it. This time it is Metal Slug 3’s turn that you can claim in the Microsoft Store in Israel completely free of charge, without the need for gold. All you have to do is select the option to stay in the Israel store, and then claim it. The game will be added to your library.

Metal Slug 3 joins the list Games that were already available for free in the Microsoft Store And they still are, at least for the time being. Although most of these are 360 ​​games, the ability to expand your library is something that you may not want to miss.

New free game available on Microsoft Store

In addition to the new free game on the Microsoft Store, Metal Slug 3The list of games that were available for free in the Microsoft Store without the need for Gold are: Costume QuestAnd the StackingAnd the Doublob 2And the IkarugaAnd the A reasonable world of football. these Games can still be claimed for free. In addition to these games, there is a list of games that you can claim for free if you have a gold subscription, although they are not the same as the games that the service offers on a monthly basis.

The Full list of free games in Microsoft Store but require gold next one: