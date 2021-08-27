Windows 11 requirements: 7th generation Intel Core X and Xeon W are allowed, but Zen 1 is not allowed

Microsoft has modified the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and faces initial criticism for not accepting Intel 7th Gen Core and AMD Zen 1. There are now a few exceptions for the seventh generation, and thus also the Surface Studio 2, but the first generation of Zen has been left out.

At the end of June, Microsoft had already announced that it wanted to verify the compatibility of the 7th generation Intel Core and AMD Zen 1. Since Insider Preview is also currently offered for systems whose architectures will later be unsuitable for installing the latest version of Windows 11. The stage is now completed. This examination, as with a new job in Windows Insider Blog It can be found.

Intel Core X and Intel Xeon W . version allowed

Microsoft is making some minor changes to the Windows 11 system requirements today, but it broadly retains most of the original requirements. This includes the elect 64 bit processorsMinimum 4GB RAM, Minimum 64GB Memory, UEFI Secure Boot, TPM 2.0. However, Microsoft has identified a selection of computer systems that should be able to handle the new operating system even with older processors. In detail, these are the following 7th generation Intel Core CPUs:

Generally Intel Core X and Intel Xeon W

And honestly Intel Core i7-7820HQ

Surface Studio 2 gets Windows 11

The Core i7-7820HQ supports only devices delivered with up-to-date drivers based on Declarative and Configured Hardware Support (DCH) implementations principles. This also includes the company’s Surface Studio 2, which was introduced with it in October 2018 and hasn’t been updated since.

AMD Zen 1 . is disqualified

Microsoft clearly rejected the first generation AMD Zen. This decision was made after careful analysis of the processors in cooperation with AMD. It was decided together that there would be no further additions to the list of processors compatible with Windows 11. One reason for this is that only supported processors will provide DCH engine support from OEM and IHV (Independent Hardware Vendor).

Manual installation should still be possible

In the case of devices that are not officially compatible with the Windows 11 update, the installation should still be possible by keeping the Insider Preview or manually creating a new installation medium and using it to install the operating system. This is what sites in good contact with Microsoft usually offer today, such as the edgeAnd ZDNet And Thorot. However, this option is not yet official.

A new PC health check app is planned

In the coming weeks, Microsoft plans to publish a new version of the PC Health Check app that will recognize newly added Intel CPUs and mark them as compatible. A new version is already available for preview today, which shows more details about the fit of the system and is intended to provide assistance via links to Microsoft’s help pages. The new app is compatible with both 64-bit and 32-bit versions of Windows, Windows on ARM, and PCs running Windows 10 in S mode.

New computer health check app provides more details (Image: Microsoft)

Windows 10 will receive support until October 14, 2025

For Windows 10 Home and Pro, Microsoft confirms that support is planned until October 14, 2025. The operating system’s next feature update will appear later in the year, before Windows 11 follows for the holiday season.

Preview of Windows 11 Insider Build 22000.168

If you want to test Windows 11 now, you can install Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.168, also published today, in the Dev and in the new Beta channel. The new version brings significantly more supported languages ​​for Microsoft Teams chat and new Microsoft 365 widgets. Microsoft is now recommending switching to the Beta Channel for users who are currently still in the Dev Channel, but would prefer to try a more stable version.