Win the Acer gaming screen on December 22nd

27-inch responsive gaming monitor with WQHD resolution of 144Hz

With the Acer KG1 (KG271UAbmiipx), speed is the top priority: it combines an extremely short response time of a fraction of a second with an ultra-streamlined refresh rate of 144Hz. Stylish looking, it is also a very good option as part of a multi-monitor setup. It complements these strengths with detailed WQHD precision and various features to protect the eyes in long-term use.

Integrated speakers

The speakers are already integrated into this screen. You don’t need any external speakers and save space on your desk.

The TN panel is lightning fast

This screen uses twisted nematic (TN) technology. This type of panel lights up with extremely short response times. High reaction times lead to unsightly streaks with fast-moving content. The TN panel of this monitor is fast enough not to have this effect. This makes this screen an excellent choice for multimedia applications.

More information about Acer screen KG271UAbmiipx

To the adventurous calendar