Blick-Q & A: Are hailstones getting bigger?
  The hailstones of Switzerland were sometimes the size of tennis balls.

    BLICK Reader Reporter

    The hailstones of Switzerland were sometimes the size of tennis balls.

  On average, a hail event with at least one Franking-sized (2 cm) hailstone can be expected in Switzerland about 32 times per year, while events with golf-ball-sized (4 cm) hailstones are expected about 29 times each. Year.

    On average, a hail event with at least one Franking-sized (2 cm) hailstone can be expected in Switzerland about 32 times per year, while events with golf-ball-sized (4 cm) hailstones are expected about 29 times each. Year.

  From October to March, cold days are less likely than during the summer half year, as indicated by measurements in Montreux VD and Mendrisio TI. This is because thunderclouds are more common in the summer, when hailstones can form.

    From October to March, cold days are less likely than during the summer half year, as indicated by measurements in Montreux VD and Mendrisio TI. This is because thunderclouds are more common in the summer, when hailstones can form.

  The map shows how often areas in 50 years can be expected to be affected by hailstones between 1 and 5 centimeters in size. This fee is especially important for homeowners.

    The map shows how often areas in 50 years can be expected to be affected by hailstones between 1 and 5 centimeters in size. This fee is especially important for homeowners.

Car windows blew out, tiled roofs shattered, and holes popped up in the walls. In June, hailstones hit the ground several times at a speed of up to 90 km/h and destroyed what hit them. Partially 7 cm or more in diameter, Meteoschweiz has also been reported. For comparison: it’s bigger than a tennis ball!

Should we expect more hail bombs in the future? And why are the pills so big? look clarifies.

