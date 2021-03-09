Will become “Talisman” by Stephen King series

Television





It will be created by the creators of “Stranger Things” and Steven Spielberg

Waiting for the fourth season of Weird things , Its creators – the Dover brothers – are already working on a new project: nothing less than a TV adaptation of the novel by King Stephen Incantation.

According to the first rumors, this new show will be produced as Weird things Give Netflix, But on board – always in production – there will be, too Steven Spielberg That bought, among other things, the rights to the book to make a movie nearly 40 years ago, two years before the script was published in 1984.

The project will actually be in an advanced stage because it is known that writing the script and playing the role playing will be Curtis Gwen, Actually, along with the Duffer Brothers in Weird things, But also one of my authors the walking Dead H leftovers.

Written by King and Peter Straub, Incantation Focuses on a 12-year-old boy named Jack Sawyer, who embarks on a journey across the United States from the coast of New Hampshire to the coast of California to find a special crystal that could save the life of his dying mother (and with her also this scientist). The journey will also take the boy to the lands, a wonderful parallel world inhabited by our spouses …