Supercars shine at the 20-car GT Arena on Phillip Island

A field of 20 cars was confirmed for Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia with support from AWS on Phillip Island this weekend.

It will initially have eight different brands, namely Porsche, Aston Martin, Audi, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes, Nissan and Chevrolet.

Notable business drivers include Chaz Mostert, Garth Tander, and Jimmy Winkop.

Mostert and Tender will play in Pro-Am Audis with Tony Bates and Yasser Shaheen.

Whincup is a late volley of fellow Triple Eight teammate Shane Van Jiesbergen, who broke his collarbone in a mountain bike accident on Saturday.

Whincup will then share the # 888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Other notable contributions include a father-son mix by Stephen and Brenton Grove on board the new Porsche 911 GT3R.

Eight cars will compete in the “championship” category, 11 cars will enter the “trophy” category, with Mark Griffiths GT4’s sole competitor (Mercedes-AMG GT4).

“The return of twenty cars to GT racing is a great result of the first event and I am proud that the racers are returning to their amazing cars and enjoying all of us,” said Ken Collier, Category Manager.

“It looked like we had over 20 cars, but some teams were withdrawing late. So the good news is that we know that there is interest in GT3 racing in Australia.

“With major events taking place soon at Mount Panorama and The Bend, I wouldn’t be surprised if more than 25 cars arrived sooner rather than later.

There is also a large number of drivers and cars. It is almost always very difficult to predict who will win, so whether you watch TV at home or on the Phillip Island Trail, it will be a great viewing experience. ”

The Phillip Island lap features two 60-minute races on Saturday and Sunday, with the series airing in Australia on 7mate and 7plus and in New Zealand on Sky Sport.

List of participants: First round, Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit