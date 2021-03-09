Supercars shine at the 20-car GT Arena on Phillip Island

A field of 20 cars was confirmed for Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia with support from AWS on Phillip Island this weekend.
It will initially have eight different brands, namely Porsche, Aston Martin, Audi, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes, Nissan and Chevrolet.
Notable business drivers include Chaz Mostert, Garth Tander, and Jimmy Winkop.
Mostert and Tender will play in Pro-Am Audis with Tony Bates and Yasser Shaheen.
Whincup is a late volley of fellow Triple Eight teammate Shane Van Jiesbergen, who broke his collarbone in a mountain bike accident on Saturday.
Whincup will then share the # 888 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.
Other notable contributions include a father-son mix by Stephen and Brenton Grove on board the new Porsche 911 GT3R.
Eight cars will compete in the “championship” category, 11 cars will enter the “trophy” category, with Mark Griffiths GT4’s sole competitor (Mercedes-AMG GT4).
“The return of twenty cars to GT racing is a great result of the first event and I am proud that the racers are returning to their amazing cars and enjoying all of us,” said Ken Collier, Category Manager.
“It looked like we had over 20 cars, but some teams were withdrawing late. So the good news is that we know that there is interest in GT3 racing in Australia.
“With major events taking place soon at Mount Panorama and The Bend, I wouldn’t be surprised if more than 25 cars arrived sooner rather than later.
There is also a large number of drivers and cars. It is almost always very difficult to predict who will win, so whether you watch TV at home or on the Phillip Island Trail, it will be a great viewing experience. ”
The Phillip Island lap features two 60-minute races on Saturday and Sunday, with the series airing in Australia on 7mate and 7plus and in New Zealand on Sky Sport.
List of participants: First round, Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit
|On one
|Entry type
|section
|Driver a.
|Driver b.
|Brand model
|4
|a hero
|Pro / am
|Stephen Grove
|Brenton Grove
|Porsche 911 GT3 R.
|7
|a hero
|Ben Solo
|Tony Quinn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|24
|a hero
|Pro / am
|Tony Bates
|Chaz Mostert
|Audi R8 LMS Evo
|51
|a hero
|AM / AM
|Andrew Macpherson
|I am the doorman
|Lamborghini Huracan Evo
|88
|a hero
|AM / AM
|Peter Edwards
|Adrian Dietz
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|91
|a hero
|Ben Solo
|Arthur Abrahams
|Audi R8 LMS Evo
|777
|a hero
|Pro / am
|Yasser Shahin
|Garth Tander
|Audi R8 LMS Evo
|888
|a hero
|Pro / am
|Prince Jefri Ibrahim
|Jimmy Wincke
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|19
|GT 4
|The son of
|Mark Griffiths
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|5
|booty
|The son of
|Greg Taylor
|Audi R8 LMS
|23
|booty
|Ben Solo
|Matt Stopas
|Audi R8 LMS
|33
|booty
|Ben Solo
|Vince Moretti
|Audi R8 LMS
|38
|booty
|The son of
|Michael Bailey
|Aston Martin V12 Vantage
|47
|booty
|The son of
|Wayne Mac
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|55
|booty
|The son of
|Brad Schumacher
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|71
|booty
|The son of
|Dale Patterson
|Chevrolet Camaro GT3
|77
|booty
|AM / AM
|Vince Tesoriero
|Bill Papadimetriou
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|96
|booty
|The son of
|Brett Hobson
|Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3
|99
|booty
|The son of
|Nick Kelly
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|124
|booty
|AM / AM
|Gary Hegon
|Paul Stockil
|Audi R8 LMS