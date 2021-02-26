Why does the 2021 season not start in Australia?

Why does the 2021 season not start in Australia?

Formula 1 Circus traditionally starts its season in Melbourne, Australia. As in the previous year, the road will not be launched in Albert Park in 2021 either. Spokes Explains why.

Formula 1: Why doesn’t the season begin in Australia?

As in 2020, Formula 1 cannot begin its first Grand Prix of the year in Australia. The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing the premium motorsport category to reschedule again. The season was actually supposed to start on March 21 at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, and now the first New Year’s Grand Prix was planned for March 28 in Bahrain, about 12,000 kilometers away, and the second Formula 1 stop. The trip to Melbourne must be reimbursed in the fall, on November 21.

And the Chinese guest appearance in Shanghai, scheduled for April 11th, will also not happen. Must be done at a later time. Formula 1 will stop in Imola again on April 18th. “It was a busy start to the Formula 1 year and we are pleased to be able to confirm that the number of races planned for this season has not changed,” said Stefano Domenicali, the new managing director of Formula 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *