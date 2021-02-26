Why does the 2021 season not start in Australia?

Formula 1 Circus traditionally starts its season in Melbourne, Australia. As in the previous year, the road will not be launched in Albert Park in 2021 either. Spokes Explains why.
Formula 1: Why doesn’t the season begin in Australia?
As in 2020, Formula 1 cannot begin its first Grand Prix of the year in Australia. The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing the premium motorsport category to reschedule again. The season was actually supposed to start on March 21 at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, and now the first New Year’s Grand Prix was planned for March 28 in Bahrain, about 12,000 kilometers away, and the second Formula 1 stop. The trip to Melbourne must be reimbursed in the fall, on November 21.
And the Chinese guest appearance in Shanghai, scheduled for April 11th, will also not happen. Must be done at a later time. Formula 1 will stop in Imola again on April 18th. “It was a busy start to the Formula 1 year and we are pleased to be able to confirm that the number of races planned for this season has not changed,” said Stefano Domenicali, the new managing director of Formula 1.
Formula 1: A quick look at the 2021 race calendar
|No.
|Grand prize
|History
|Start time
|1.
|
Bahrain / Sacher
|28.03.2021
|17 o’clock
|2.
|
Emilia Romagna / Imola
|18.04.2021
|3 p.m.
|3.
|
To be announced
|02.05.2021
|To be announced
|4.
|
Spain Barcelona
|09.05.2021
|3 p.m.
|5.
|
Monaco / Monte Carlo
|23.05.2021
|3 p.m.
|6.
|
Azerbaijan / Baku
|06.06.2021
|14 o’clock
|7.
|
Canada / Montreal
|13.06.2021
|8 p.m.
|8.
|
France / Le Castelet
|27.06.2021
|3 p.m.
|9.
|
Austria / Spielberg
|04.07.2021
|3 p.m.
|10.
|
Great Britain / Silverstone
|18.07.2021
|4 pm
|11.
|
Hungary / Budapest
|01.08.2021
|3 p.m.
|12.
|
Belgium / Spa-Francorchamps
|29.08.2021
|3 p.m.
|13.
|
Netherlands / Zandvoort
|05.09.2021
|3 p.m.
|14.
|
Italien / Monza
|12.09.2021
|3 p.m.
|15th.
|
Russia / Sochi
|26.09.2021
|14 o’clock
|16.
|
Singapur / Singapur
|03.10.2021
|14 o’clock
|17.
|
Japan / Suzuka
|10.10.2021
|its 7 o’clock
|18.
|
USA / Austin
|24.10.2021
|21 hours
|19.
|
Mexico / Mexico City
|31.10.2021
|8 p.m.
|20.
|
Brazil / Sao Paulo
|07.11.2021
|6 pm
|21.
|
Australia / Melbourne
|21.11.2021
|its 7 o’clock
|22.
|
Saudi Saudi Arabia Jeddah
|05.12.2021
|17 o’clock
|23.
|
VAE / Abu Dhabi
|12.12.2021
|14 o’clock
The 2021 Formula 1 season live on TV and Live broadcast
After the end RTL Offers Sky Sport Formula 1 season 2021 is exclusively in Germany. As usual, all training, qualifying and racing sessions can be watched live, without commercial breaks. Additionally, Sky has already announced that four races will be free to broadcast. RTL may broadcast these races.
Commentator Sascha Roos will also direct shows in 2021. With Timo Glock (from 2021) and Ralf Schumacher, two former Formula 1 drivers will support him in turns as experts to analyze what’s going on. Sandra Baumgartner and Peter Hardink are reporters.
The program also includes drivers and team leaders press conferences on Thursday and Friday, as well as the top 3 post-qualifying and racing press conferences.
The division of Austria ORF And the ServusTV From 2021 to 2023, Formula 1 races are broadcast in equal parts. In Switzerland, SRF shows all races and qualification sessions live.
F1: Driver Domain 2021
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|Valtteri Bottas
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Sergio Perez
|McLaren
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Lando Norris
|Aston Martin
|Sebastian Vettel
|Lance stroll
|Alps
|Fernando Alonso
|Esteban Ocon
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Carlos Sainz
|AlphaTauri
|Pierre Gasly
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alfa Romeo
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas
|Mick Schumacher
|Nikita Mazpin
|Williams
|George Russell
|Nicholas Latife