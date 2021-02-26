Why does the 2021 season not start in Australia?

Formula 1 Circus traditionally starts its season in Melbourne, Australia. As in the previous year, the road will not be launched in Albert Park in 2021 either. Spokes Explains why.

Formula 1: Why doesn’t the season begin in Australia?

As in 2020, Formula 1 cannot begin its first Grand Prix of the year in Australia. The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing the premium motorsport category to reschedule again. The season was actually supposed to start on March 21 at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, and now the first New Year’s Grand Prix was planned for March 28 in Bahrain, about 12,000 kilometers away, and the second Formula 1 stop. The trip to Melbourne must be reimbursed in the fall, on November 21.

And the Chinese guest appearance in Shanghai, scheduled for April 11th, will also not happen. Must be done at a later time. Formula 1 will stop in Imola again on April 18th. “It was a busy start to the Formula 1 year and we are pleased to be able to confirm that the number of races planned for this season has not changed,” said Stefano Domenicali, the new managing director of Formula 1.

Formula 1: A quick look at the 2021 race calendar

No. Grand prize History Start time 1. Bahrain / Sacher 28.03.2021 17 o’clock 2. Emilia Romagna / Imola 18.04.2021 3 p.m. 3. To be announced 02.05.2021 To be announced 4. Spain Barcelona 09.05.2021 3 p.m. 5. Monaco / Monte Carlo 23.05.2021 3 p.m. 6. Azerbaijan / Baku 06.06.2021 14 o’clock 7. Canada / Montreal 13.06.2021 8 p.m. 8. France / Le Castelet 27.06.2021 3 p.m. 9. Austria / Spielberg 04.07.2021 3 p.m. 10. Great Britain / Silverstone 18.07.2021 4 pm 11. Hungary / Budapest 01.08.2021 3 p.m. 12. Belgium / Spa-Francorchamps 29.08.2021 3 p.m. 13. Netherlands / Zandvoort 05.09.2021 3 p.m. 14. Italien / Monza 12.09.2021 3 p.m. 15th. Russia / Sochi 26.09.2021 14 o’clock 16. Singapur / Singapur 03.10.2021 14 o’clock 17. Japan / Suzuka 10.10.2021 its 7 o’clock 18. USA / Austin 24.10.2021 21 hours 19. Mexico / Mexico City 31.10.2021 8 p.m. 20. Brazil / Sao Paulo 07.11.2021 6 pm 21. Australia / Melbourne 21.11.2021 its 7 o’clock 22. Saudi Saudi Arabia Jeddah 05.12.2021 17 o’clock 23. VAE / Abu Dhabi 12.12.2021 14 o’clock

Formula 1 Cars 2021: Red Bull introduces the RB16B 15/1 The 2021 Formula 1 season starts on March 28th in Bahrain. Teams have already started introducing their new cars. Here are the pictures. © twitter.com/redbullracing 2/15 Will this jewel succeed in attacking Mercedes and winning the world title? Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will be looking for points for Red Bull next season, RB16B. Slogan: “Same thing but different” © twitter.com/redbullracing 3/15 The basis is the previous model, the RB16, which the developers have improved in detail. The nose is particularly improved, but there were no major visual changes. Honda engine provides another drive. 4/15 Alfa Romeo presented the new racing car in Warsaw with a grand ceremony. The new car was named C41. 5/15 As we’ve seen many times, Alfa’s nose has also been rounded. 6/15 And from behind. 7/15 The driver duo will consist of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. Robert Kubica is still the alternate driver. 8/15 Scuderia AlphaTauri introduced the new vehicle. Stylish car name: AT02. The white rims are particularly striking. 9/15 AlphaTauri is in dark blue this season. Red Bull bought the previous general suspension, rear axle, steering and hydraulics. Two development icons were used for the new nose. 10/15 “We have changed nearly all the aerodynamic surfaces and have also developed and reintegrated large parts of the car,” says technical director Judy Egington. 11/15 Last year’s driver Pierre Gasly and former Formula 2 driver Yuki Tsunoda (20) from Japan will be seated in the cockpit. Daniel Kviat, however, left the team. 12/15 McLaren got started and introduced the MCL35M – in the familiar orange and blue colors. 13/15 The biggest rule change for 2020: the tapered lower section in front of the rear axle. 14/15 It can be seen best from a bird’s eye view. 15/15 By the way, McLaren has a Mercedes engine for the new season. The driver couple is Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, who replaced Carlos Sainz, who emigrated to Ferrari.

The 2021 Formula 1 season live on TV and Live broadcast

After the end RTL Offers Sky Sport Formula 1 season 2021 is exclusively in Germany. As usual, all training, qualifying and racing sessions can be watched live, without commercial breaks. Additionally, Sky has already announced that four races will be free to broadcast. RTL may broadcast these races.

Commentator Sascha Roos will also direct shows in 2021. With Timo Glock (from 2021) and Ralf Schumacher, two former Formula 1 drivers will support him in turns as experts to analyze what’s going on. Sandra Baumgartner and Peter Hardink are reporters.

The program also includes drivers and team leaders press conferences on Thursday and Friday, as well as the top 3 post-qualifying and racing press conferences.

The division of Austria ORF And the ServusTV From 2021 to 2023, Formula 1 races are broadcast in equal parts. In Switzerland, SRF shows all races and qualification sessions live.

