Tim with a new plan: The Australian Open is more and more – a sports mix

Vienna – Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2:58 pm
Dominic Thiem wants to announce by the end of the year whether he will be back for his Australian Open tour from January 17th in Melbourne. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old former US Open winner has announced plans for another South American tournament.
In particular, participating in the ATP 250 Championships in Cordoba, right after the second week in Melbourne, does not make the “Down Under” trip more bearable.
Tim recently called off his comeback after a wrist injury at the Invitational Tournament in Abu Dhabi and then canceled a planned appearance at the ATP Cup and Sydney. For this I announce a complete program in South America, and this gives an idea of where the sports trip should go: for the first time Cordoba (from January 31), Buenos Aires (February 7), Rio de Janeiro (February 14th) and also for the first time In Santiago de Chile (February 21), the home of coach Nicolas Masso, Tim plays four tournaments in a row on clay if all goes well.
The fact that Tim called for Cordoba right after the second week in Australia leaves room for speculation. The direct flight from Melbourne to a mini tournament in Cordoba is unexpected. In any case, the two-time French Open finalist has always confirmed recently that he hopes to be able to get back to his former form by Roland Garros. Anyway, he can get enough practice at Mud Court in February.
