Two-Bedroom Apartment with Good Feeling Guarantee | Sächsische.de

It is one of the most distinctive buildings in Hoyerswerda. Everyone here knows the Stadtpromenade 11 apartment block, and some also call it the “Loessitz Tower”. In 2007 The housing company mbH Hoyerswerda The residential building built in 1980 has been extensively refurbished and crowned with the unusual red balcony on the roof.

Now you have a chance to find a new home in this house. A comfortable two-room apartment with a living area of ​​approx. 58 square meters is available for rent. It is located on the second floor of the Stadtpromenade 11 apartment building.

New tenants can look forward to bright rooms covered in wallpaper, bathroom with bathtub, and cozy balcony with lots of natural light. An elevator takes you to the viewing platform with stunning views of the city and the surrounding area.

Perfect infrastructure on the doorstep

Future tenants will find day care centers, schools and medical practices in the immediate vicinity of the apartment. The shops in the area are only a few minutes walk away. The house is cleaned by a contracted company.

Monthly rent € 318.00 plus additional costs. The rent management team at the Housing Cooperative looks forward to receiving your inquiries by phone: 03571475200 or e-mail [email protected]

