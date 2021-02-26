Jalisco Security: 40 motorcycles are delivered to the Zapopan Police





This Thursday, a robotic squad of Zapopan Police Receiving 40 motorcycles for the personnel of this institution, with the aim of improving security in the municipality; With this delivery, the company’s vehicle fleet will reach 754 units of all types, representing an increase of 372 percent from the units received in 2015.

“We will work until the last day of the mandate that people have given us to improve the security of our municipality and the numbers are there. Compare 2015 with what happened today and you will realize the improvements that the municipality has achieved thanks to that vision,” Mayor Pablo Lemos said at the awards ceremony.

In the next few days, the company will receive seven Atvs additional, Detailed by statement.

“Without a doubt, all this equipment will add to the great municipal efforts that have gone into matters of public safety, and will reinforce our presence on the streets of this most populous municipality in the state of Jalisco,” said Roberto Alarcon Estrada. Commissioner General for Public Security of Zapopan.

The handover ceremony was attended by Ricardo Sanchez Berumen, General Strategic Security Coordinator, representing the Governor of Jalisco. Arturo González García, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, and Oscar Ramírez Castellanos, Chairman of the Public Security Council and Civil Protection Commission for Buildings.

