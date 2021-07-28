Who will (and who won’t) attend Pedro Castillo’s inauguration?

Leftist rural educator Pedro Castillo takes over Peru’s presidency on Wednesday with the challenge of overcoming the pandemic, revitalizing the economy and ending the political turmoil that has characterized the past five years.

Three days of festivities are set for the swearing-in of the new president, who will receive the bicolor ensemble on the day Peru celebrates the bicentenary of its independence. Who will attend the party?

International Guests

More than 2,000 police officers will be dedicated to protecting foreign dignitaries.

He added, “So far, they have confirmed six presidents, three former presidents, 10 foreign ministers and personalities […]”We also have the visit of the King of Spain, who will also be with us,” State Security Director General Teofilo Marino told AFP.

Spain’s King Felipe VI arrived in Lima on Tuesday to attend the change of leadership. Among the presidents who have already confirmed their presence in the leadership change are Colombian Ivan Duque; Argentine Alberto Fernandez; as well as the President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera; one from Bolivia, Louis Ars; That of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will also attend, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has apologized for not attending due to the health emergency that Mexico is experiencing due to the pandemic; Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao will arrive on behalf of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, along with eight other foreign ministers.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has also been in Lima since Monday for a leadership change ceremony. He said Morales entered across the border of Lake Titicaca and then boarded a plane bound for Lima to attend the inauguration.

US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will also attend.

On Monday, he received a phone call from the US chief of diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, who congratulated him but also told him that Washington expected him to “play a constructive role” with regard to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Although Peru’s political and business sectors fear a transition to socialism similar to what happened in the Caracas government, Castillo’s chief economic adviser, Pedro Franck, told AFP that the program “has nothing to do with the Venezuelan proposal”.

Last week, Castillo distanced himself from Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro by ruling out he would imitate foreign “models” and insisting he was not a “Chavista” or a “communist”.